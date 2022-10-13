Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Police, fire, ambulance called to Youngstown neighborhood
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Street is blocked between New York and Benita avenues after an incident in Youngstown. An ambulance was seen leaving the area. The police and fire departments are at the scene. A witness reported seeing a small child lying in the road, and medical crews...
WYTV.com
All lanes of I-680 open following dump truck crash
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – All lanes of I-680 are open following a dump truck crash Monday morning. It happened on I-680 between US-224 and Western Reserve Road. Debris was blocking the road, according to OSHP. Multiple cars were seen being towed away from the scene. One was in a...
WYTV.com
Reminder: Wet leaves can be troublesome for drivers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks. With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road. Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you...
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
1 dead in rollover crash; alcohol involved: OSHP
A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.
WYTV.com
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital in shooting at local apartment building
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown. According to Austintown Police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in a domestic altercation around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive.
WYTV.com
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
WYTV.com
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
WYTV.com
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District. Cardinal Joint firefighters were on the scene for a school bus engine that caught fire at Canfield High School just before 7:30 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Rarick says the students...
WYTV.com
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The phones at Welsh Motors have been ringing non-stop since the announcement of its closure Monday morning. Some people were trying to get service done before the doors close and others were offering their well wishes. The closure of Welsh Motors was announced on...
WYTV.com
Central road closed Sunday for parade
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
WYTV.com
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter. The ORRIN Collaborative to End Human Trafficking is collecting new and gently used blankets now through November 1. ORRIN stands for the Ohio Response, Recovery and Intervention Network.
WYTV.com
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to police, the two were involved in the theft of a motor vehicle. It happened on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown Road.
WFMJ.com
Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville
A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
cleveland19.com
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Akron man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday, according to Akron police, who continue to search for the suspect. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, they reported finding the victim on the...
Lane closed after rollover crash in New Middletown
The fire department and ambulance are on the scene after a rollover crash in New Middletown.
WYTV.com
Boardman trustees dismayed over ambulance tangle
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township. Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls. They...
Report: 1 arrested after police chase, K-9 bite
A Windham man is behind bars after police say he led them on a vehicle chase before taking off on foot.
Comments / 0