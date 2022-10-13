ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

WREG

Dead man’s Corvette stolen from Berclair house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck. Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary. Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice. Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group steps up to help church cited for illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After seeing a WREG story about illegal dumping at a Raleigh church, one group that works with felony offenders wants to help. Those with Egypt Baptist Church say they’re doing all they can to handle the problem but they can’t seem to get things under control and it’s not their garbage.  However, people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Two suspects in custody, accused in fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford police have arrested two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another. Police said that Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee, are suspects. Rokitka was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Oxford police said his truck, which was found wrecked in Marshall County, has been impounded.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man found in Horn Lake after being shot at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. According to Horn Lake Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Jamie Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man with […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

actionnews5.com

WREG

One killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night. Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives. Anyone with information on this shooting is […]
MEMPHIS, TN

