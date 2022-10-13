Effective: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland Showers with some embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange, Putnam and Rockland Counties through 600 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with some embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from Beacon to Peekskill. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newburgh, Peekskill, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, West Point, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Carmel, Fahnestock State Park, Stony Point, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Firthcliffe, Highland Falls and Vails Gate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO