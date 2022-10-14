Read full article on original website
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers
Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
5 Awesome Hudson Valley Halloween Options for Your Family
Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well. Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park...
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County
We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.
Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY
Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?. Tin Barn Brewery...
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
Hudson Valley Fan Performs At Concert With Post Malone In New York
I guess you could say "Congratulations" to a Hudson Valley man who got to live out a dream and perform on stage with Post Malone. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation
The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department. One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."
Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop
Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
