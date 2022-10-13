ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WVNews

West Virginia, Virginia leaders join for nuclear energy collaboration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Legislative leaders in West Virginia and Virginia have joined forces to develop “next generation” energy policies. West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recently met Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, for a discussion on small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Tuesday is last day for West Virginians to register, update voter info

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday is the last day for West Virginia residents to register to vote, change party affiliation or make other voter registration information changes before the Nov. 8 election. Voters can go to govotewv.com, visit their local county clerk's office in person or mail in...
ELECTIONS
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. October 15, 2022. Editorial: President Biden’s marijuana pardons – should Ohio follow suit?
OHIO STATE
WVNews

West Virginia officials: Parents are key to teen driving success

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22, the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits, officials said. This year, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to empower parents to discuss safe driving habits with their young drivers. Make sure your teen driver knows the Rules of the Road before you hand over the keys. Ultimately, parents are in control, officials said.
TRAFFIC
WVNews

Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia

The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
POLITICS
WVNews

From spooky sights to fall foliage, West Virginia in autumn offers something for everyone

When the days start to get shorter and temperatures begin to drop, it's a sure sign that summer is over and fall has arrived in the Mountain State. The long, hot days of summer may be behind us, but autumn in West Virginia has just as many opportunities to get out and explore, take a day trip or visit one of the state's countless attractions.
TRAVEL

