CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22, the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits, officials said. This year, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to empower parents to discuss safe driving habits with their young drivers. Make sure your teen driver knows the Rules of the Road before you hand over the keys. Ultimately, parents are in control, officials said.

