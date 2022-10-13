Read full article on original website
B. McKay Mignault sworn in as first female chief bankruptcy judge for Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — B. McKay Mignault was formally and historically sworn in recently as the first female chief bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of West Virginia. She was appointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 and was originally sworn in Sept. 11, 2020....
West Virginia, Virginia leaders join for nuclear energy collaboration
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Legislative leaders in West Virginia and Virginia have joined forces to develop “next generation” energy policies. West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recently met Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, for a discussion on small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs.
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
West Virginia Gov. Justice floats car tax rebate bill in latest Amendment 2 development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled proposed legislation to effectively remove West Virginia’s personal property taxes on vehicles by providing a rebate to residents — the latest development in the ongoing debate surrounding Amendment 2. Justice, a Republican, opposes the passage of Amendment...
West Virginia reports 6 more COVID deaths, 915 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported six more COVID deaths and 915 active cases. The death toll is now 7,476, and there have been 604,788 cases since March 2020.
Tuesday is last day for West Virginians to register, update voter info
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday is the last day for West Virginia residents to register to vote, change party affiliation or make other voter registration information changes before the Nov. 8 election. Voters can go to govotewv.com, visit their local county clerk's office in person or mail in...
First snowflakes coming to West Virginia this week, but no accumulation expected
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The first snowflakes of the season could be in the air this week in North Central West Virginia. A cold front is coming in with freezing air from Canada, which will be in the area for the middle of the week.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
West Virginia Supreme Court tosses Moatsville woman's conviction on murder charge, orders new trial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Supreme Court, ruling a judge made reversible error, has tossed a second-degree murder conviction against a 26-year-old Moatsville woman. The justices, in a memorandum decision in which all concurred, ordered a new trial for Carli Renae Reed.
Report highlights West Virginia's long-running economic challenges, opportunities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s economy is expected to grow each year for the next five years, but that growth is expected to be quite small, according to recently released research from West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Dr. John Deskins, director...
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates 50 years of educating rural physicians
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For 50 years, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been helping to train the physicians that work in the rural areas of the nation and West Virginia. The school’s mission is to “educate students from diverse backgrounds as lifelong learners in osteopathic...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. October 15, 2022. Editorial: President Biden’s marijuana pardons – should Ohio follow suit?
West Virginia officials: Parents are key to teen driving success
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22, the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits, officials said. This year, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to empower parents to discuss safe driving habits with their young drivers. Make sure your teen driver knows the Rules of the Road before you hand over the keys. Ultimately, parents are in control, officials said.
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission hopes to improve college going rate
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC) focus has shifted to improving the number of high school graduates attending college after a recent drop. “I would say that right now in West Virginia we are laser focused on the college-going rate,” said Dr. Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the West Virginia HEPC.
RCBI Recovery Works offers manufacturing training to formerly incarcerated West Virginians
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute Recovery Works program is working to give formerly incarcerated West Virginians a second chance by training them in manufacturing, offering them counseling and aiding them with job placement with companies around the state. Recovery Works is a specialized 15-week program offered exclusively to...
Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia
The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
Grigsby and Massie promoted to executive leadership positions at Pray Construction
As the leading design-build firm in West Virginia, Pray Construction has been serving the region for 38 years, earning a reputation for delivering exceptional quality in record time. When engaged early in the design process, Pray can often design and construct simultaneously in order to make a lean budget work...
Starter home market almost nonexistent after 7% mortgage rates loom in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again toward the end of last month in another attempt to help curb inflation. As always, one of the most heavily impacted areas following a raise of rates is the housing market.
From spooky sights to fall foliage, West Virginia in autumn offers something for everyone
When the days start to get shorter and temperatures begin to drop, it's a sure sign that summer is over and fall has arrived in the Mountain State. The long, hot days of summer may be behind us, but autumn in West Virginia has just as many opportunities to get out and explore, take a day trip or visit one of the state's countless attractions.
