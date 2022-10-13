Read full article on original website
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Sons Allegedly Upset Over Matt Hiring New Roloff Farms Workers
Zach and Jeremy Roloff are allegedly upset with Matt Roloff for hiring new Roloff Farms staff. Here's the latest 'Little People, Big World' drama.
'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Makes Most of the 'Unexpected' After Abrupt Anniversary Cancellation
Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff may appear to have a picture-perfect life on social media, but even they have to deal with the "unexpected" sometimes. After tying the knot back in 2014, the Little People, Big World alums were set to mark their eighth anniversary this month with "the most epic trip," but they ended up having to make "the most of the unexpected" after Audrey was forced to cancel her anniversary trip with her husband.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Welcome Adorable New Addition to Family: Meet Their Dog Daisy May
Life changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, welcomed a new addition to their family. Amy, 60, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, to reveal that she and Chris, 60, adopted a rescue dog named Daisy May. “The new addition to...
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
'Little People, Big World': Why Zach and Tori Roloff Are Skipping Pumpkin Season
The trailer for the upcoming Little People, Big World season premiere explains why Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, will skip Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms. Zach and his father, Matt Roloff, have been at odds ever since Matt decided to sell part of the farm for $4 million in May. Matt claimed Zach and Zach's brother Jeremy Roloff were unwilling to buy the land, calling his sons out publicly on Instagram. Zach called his father's comments "extremely misguided and false."
LPBW’s Isabel Rock Reflects on ‘Mixed Emotions’ After Moving Into New Home With Jacob Roloff
Making moves! Little People, Big World alums Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff have moved into a new home with their son, Mateo. Keep reading to find out everything we know about their new house. Where Did Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff Move?. Neither Isabel nor Jacob have revealed where their...
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?
Jinger Duggar just bought a mansion in California worth $830,000. Here's what we know about her finances and how she makes so much money.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Refuses To Spend More Than ‘2 or 3 Days’ Away From Robyn’s Kids
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is upset with Kody's rule that he can't be away from Robyn's children for more than a few days at a time. And her marriage to Kody is seriously suffering because of favoritism.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Robyn and Kody Brown’s $900,000 Flagstaff House
Take a look inside 'Sister Wives' stars, Kody and Robyn's massive 4,400-square-foot woodland cabin in Flagstaff, Arizona. See how it compares to the other wives' homes.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Calls Visiting His Children an ‘Inconvenience’
Season 17 of 'Sister Wives' has been pretty raw thus far. Kody Brown suggesting seeing his children was "inconvenient" is the worst moment yet.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Comment About ‘Dirty Dirty’ Bots Before Deleting
What did 'Little People, Big World' star Matt Roloff post on Instagram about 'dirty dirty' bots before deleting? Here's what fans noticed.
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
