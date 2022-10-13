ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Augusta Free Press

Men’s Soccer: UVA upsets defending national champion Clemson, 2-1

UVA defeated the reigning national champions Clemson on Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field thanks to a late game-winning goal from freshman Triton Beauvois. Virginia (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) spent the majority of the first half absorbing pressure from #18 Clemson (9-3-1, 2-2-1 ACC) as the Tigers rallied off 10 shots compared to Virginia’s three in the first half an hour of play.
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

Liberty Football: Flames rally in fourth, then hold off Gardner-Webb, 21-20, to improve to 6-1

An early fourth-quarter touchdown allowed Liberty to regain the lead and secure its fourth bowl-eligible season with a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb Saturday. The win, Liberty’s fourth in a row, pushes the Flames’ record to 6-1. The victory also gives the Flames their 17th straight season with six or more victories, extending a streak that began in 2006.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

AP Top 25: North Carolina #1, Duke #7, UVA #18 in preseason national rankings

North Carolina is No. 1 in the AP 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason poll, a record 10th time the Tar Heels have been ranked No. 1 to begin a season. Head coach Hubert Davis’s squad returns four starters (fifth-year senior Leaky Black, senior Armando Bacot and juniors RJ Davis and Caleb Love) from a year ago, when UNC won 29 games and the NCAA East Regional and played in the national championship game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mcnewstn.com

Warriors endure a home loss against Polk County

Jasper, Tenn. – A 4-3 Polk County Wildcats paid a visit to region rival Marion County Warriors Friday night, who also stood 4-3 on the season. More notably, the Warriors stood at a 2-1 regional play record to Polk County’s 1-2 regional record. So both teams wanted to come out with a victory. However, evidence would say that Polk County wanted it more as they defeated the Warriors 21-13. The Wildcat defensive line could easily be liable for the win as they stifled Marion’s stable of able runners throughout the game. However, the Warriors struggled to keep Wildcat Damien McWilliams from running effectively, which didn’t help the Warriors’ cause.
POLK COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Red Raiders Are Region Champions

COOKEVILLE — It didn’t matter how the Raiders won Friday. They just knew they needed a win to make some history. And that’s what they did. Sophomore Tyler Martin intercepted a Cookeville pass in the end zone with a minute to play, sealing a 26-7 Coffee County Central win over Cookeville, and setting off a celebration years in the making.
COOKEVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County youth show well at State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions

The State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $83,200 in support of the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth. The 2022 State Fair welcomed youth exhibiting market cattle, swine, goats and sheep for the opportunity to compete for scholarships at the annual Sale of Champions. Several Augusta and Rockbridge County youth were among the winners of the competition.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN

