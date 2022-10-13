Jasper, Tenn. – A 4-3 Polk County Wildcats paid a visit to region rival Marion County Warriors Friday night, who also stood 4-3 on the season. More notably, the Warriors stood at a 2-1 regional play record to Polk County’s 1-2 regional record. So both teams wanted to come out with a victory. However, evidence would say that Polk County wanted it more as they defeated the Warriors 21-13. The Wildcat defensive line could easily be liable for the win as they stifled Marion’s stable of able runners throughout the game. However, the Warriors struggled to keep Wildcat Damien McWilliams from running effectively, which didn’t help the Warriors’ cause.

