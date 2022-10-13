Read full article on original website
Josh Allen on ‘Exciting’ Tre’Davious White: When Will Injured Buffalo Bills Star Return?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is excited to see Tre'Davious White back on the practice field. White suffered the dreaded ACL tear last year on Thanksgiving Day and is now one step closer to being back on the field. Allen revealed to the media after the workout on Friday that...
Rams vs. Panthers WATCH: Carolina WR Robbie Anderson Ejected (By His Own Team!) - NFL Tracker
OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT. The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers. Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running...
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye
NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent. Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.
‘Great Opportunites To Teach’: Learning How To Finish Games Is the Next Step for the Jaguars
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars' offense found its spark in Week 6 due to a Trevor Lawrence bounce-back effort that saw him rush for two touchdowns and throw for one more while playing turnover-free football for the first time in three weeks. The Jaguars also got significant contributions from its rushing attack, allowing flexibility with their playcalling and keeping the Colts' defense on their heels all afternoon. Despite these positive developments, it didn’t reflect in the win column.
Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?
A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers will face their third AFC West opponent in six weeks as the Broncos come to Los Angeles for a showdown on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen as he nurses a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last four weeks. Right tackle Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but is expected to play and is listed as questionable.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs
We’re six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and if your fantasy squad is thin at running back … sorry, you’re in trouble. Between bye weeks, injuries and the dreaded running-back-by-committees, there are very few options to add any value to the position. Week 6 was an...
Eagles Stock Market: Opportunistic Defense Dooms Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles moved to 6-0 for just the third time in their history by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, at Lincoln Financial Field on a Sunday night primetime stage. What looked like it was going to be a laugher early after Philadelphia jumped out to a 20-0 lead,...
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak. Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame...
Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Win Over Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a gut-check win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull out of a four-game slide that had vaulted them into contention for the first overall pick in next spring's draft. They were led by an outstanding team performance from the defense, which was...
Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27...
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday....
Should Commanders Trade CB William Jackson III?
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III's name has been the subject of trade rumors this week after a report revealed that he could be interested in a change of scenery. Jackson may want a trade, but it ultimately comes down to general manager Martin Mayhew's decision ... and it may...
