Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the hot topics when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday....
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent. Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.
Tri-City Herald
Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season
Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to get several key players back before their Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. While details of injured players like D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were uncertain Monday, head coach Dan Campbell provided clarity on the status of a second-year player.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27...
Tri-City Herald
Spearheading Group Effort, Seahawks’ Interior Defensive Line Stars Harassing Kyler Murray
SEATTLE, Wash. - Moments after the Seahawks capped off a dominant, shocking performance limiting the Cardinals to three offensive points in a 19-9 home victory, coach Pete Carroll wasn't in the mood to disclose the specifics on how his team effectively neutralized quarterback Kyler Murray for the second time in as many games between the two rivals.
Tri-City Herald
Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs
We’re six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and if your fantasy squad is thin at running back … sorry, you’re in trouble. Between bye weeks, injuries and the dreaded running-back-by-committees, there are very few options to add any value to the position. Week 6 was an...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Market: Opportunistic Defense Dooms Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles moved to 6-0 for just the third time in their history by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, at Lincoln Financial Field on a Sunday night primetime stage. What looked like it was going to be a laugher early after Philadelphia jumped out to a 20-0 lead,...
Tri-City Herald
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak. Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame...
Tri-City Herald
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
Tri-City Herald
Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Win Over Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a gut-check win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull out of a four-game slide that had vaulted them into contention for the first overall pick in next spring's draft. They were led by an outstanding team performance from the defense, which was...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers will face their third AFC West opponent in six weeks as the Broncos come to Los Angeles for a showdown on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen as he nurses a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last four weeks. Right tackle Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but is expected to play and is listed as questionable.
Tri-City Herald
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie romper room: Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Seahawks defense(!) beat Cardinals 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker running not only like Rashaad Penny, but like Chris Carson before him. Darrell Taylor awakening as a forceful pass rusher. The Seahawks finally pressuring the quarterback like they redesigned their defense to do. Tariq Woolen continuing his remarkable rookie season with another interception, and a fumble recovery.
Tri-City Herald
Oklahoma’s Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time
While Oklahoma tries to turn its season around, it’s becoming more and more evident that fresh faces will need to step up. The Sooners have been able to slowly acclimate talented freshmen into the fold, but because of injuries and the general direction of the season, the youth takeover could be coming sooner rather than later.
Tri-City Herald
This--the lateral speed, Rashaad Penny out again--is why Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker
The moment Kenneth Walker truly arrived as the Seahawks’ lead back, as the guy they drafted so highly this spring?. It was the moment he bounced an inside run into an improvisational score, then showed his Michigan State swagger. Ninety seconds into the fourth quarter Sunday a game Seattle...
