Tri-City Herald

Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent. Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season

Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to get several key players back before their Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. While details of injured players like D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were uncertain Monday, head coach Dan Campbell provided clarity on the status of a second-year player.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs

We’re six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and if your fantasy squad is thin at running back … sorry, you’re in trouble. Between bye weeks, injuries and the dreaded running-back-by-committees, there are very few options to add any value to the position. Week 6 was an...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4

View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Stock Market: Opportunistic Defense Dooms Dallas

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles moved to 6-0 for just the third time in their history by outlasting the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, at Lincoln Financial Field on a Sunday night primetime stage. What looked like it was going to be a laugher early after Philadelphia jumped out to a 20-0 lead,...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6

The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak. Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target

It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Win Over Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a gut-check win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull out of a four-game slide that had vaulted them into contention for the first overall pick in next spring's draft. They were led by an outstanding team performance from the defense, which was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers will face their third AFC West opponent in six weeks as the Broncos come to Los Angeles for a showdown on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen as he nurses a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last four weeks. Right tackle Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but is expected to play and is listed as questionable.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Oklahoma’s Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time

While Oklahoma tries to turn its season around, it’s becoming more and more evident that fresh faces will need to step up. The Sooners have been able to slowly acclimate talented freshmen into the fold, but because of injuries and the general direction of the season, the youth takeover could be coming sooner rather than later.
NORMAN, OK

