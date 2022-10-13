SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds. “I think, honestly, we’ve got the two best teams going up against each other, and it’s going to be a fun week for sure,” said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as he carried the Padres in the absence of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 89-win Padres, who have benefited from veteran manager Bob Melvin’s calm style during his first year as their skipper, went to New York and beat the 101-win Mets in the wild-card round. Then they eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball’s best team with a franchise-record 111 wins, by winning three straight games after losing the opener on the road.

