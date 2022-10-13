ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear considering marijuana possession pardons in Kentucky

By Bode Brooks
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A week after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands for federal marijuana possession , Kentucky’s governor is signaling what action may happen to people with marijuana possession charges in Kentucky.

During his announcement last week, Biden called on state governors to look at pardoning people for state marijuana possession charges. Gov. Andy Beshear is considering the president’s request and is now calling on the courts to crack open the records.

“Having a misdemeanor on your record isn’t a small thing, we want to know how many people this would apply to,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday.

Beshear has been squarely pro-medical marijuana since the most recent attempt to pass it into law failed during the 2022 legislative session. Since then, he launched an advisory committee and began exploring executive action for legalization. Now, he is promising possible pardons for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

“If all you have on your record is a simple possession of marijuana, a class B or when it was a class A misdemeanor, look at applying for a pardon in the meantime,” Beshear said.

Kentucky’s marijuana laws are looser than the federal mandate. Simple possession remains a minor offense while federal laws can take you to a felony and even jail time.

“There are thousands of people who are convicted of marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said during his announcement last week.

In Kentucky, simple marijuana possession has been classified a misdemeanor for roughly 50 years. The maximum penalty is 45 days incarcerated. However, Beshear said often the charge results in only a citation. Despite this, Beshear said a misdemeanor can still have a big impact on job prospects and quality of life.

“So in this context and then with the numbers that we’re going to see we’re going to get the overall scope of what the president is asking and we’ll be able to take a look at this,” Beshear said.

Beshear’s office has asked the Office of Administrative Courts to begin reviewing the past 5 years of records to find people who may have a simple possession charge against them that can be pardoned before they start digging even further back. In the meantime, if somebody does have a possession charge on their record and that is the sole charge against them, they can go ahead and apply for a pardon at governor.ky.gov/services/application-for-pardons-and-commutations .

Steven Davis
3d ago

Just legalized marijuana. It should be recreational use in every state. 🙏 God gave us the herbs and man laws are rejecting our rights.

