POTUS

AFP

Trump aides blocked accurate Covid information: US probe

Former US president Donald Trump's administration prevented health officials from providing accurate information about Covid-19 in a bid to back up his overly optimistic view of the outbreak, according to a congressional report released Monday. And another described its pressure on the US Food and Drug Administration to reissue emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug Trump was promoting despite its ineffectiveness in treating Covid-19.
Colorado Newsline

Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families

We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including many Coloradans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It's stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children's education. It's forcing patients who may have just months […]
COLORADO STATE

