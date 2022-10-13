Read full article on original website
Related
Trump aides blocked accurate Covid information: US probe
Former US president Donald Trump's administration prevented health officials from providing accurate information about Covid-19 in a bid to back up his overly optimistic view of the outbreak, according to a congressional report released Monday. And another described its pressure on the US Food and Drug Administration to reissue emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug Trump was promoting despite its ineffectiveness in treating Covid-19.
NBC Los Angeles
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Officially Launches, Putting Relief in Sight for 40 Million Americans
Tens of millions of Americans can now apply for student loan cancellation. In addition to your full name and date of birth, you'll also have to provide your Social Security number. Proof of income won't be required unless the Education Department follows up with an additional request. The U.S. Department...
Energy & Environment — House Dems seek answers on Jackson water funds
Two House Democrats press Mississippi on the use of water infrastructure funds. Meanwhile, floods’ effect on food insecurity is… complicated, and hurricanes are poised to get wetter and faster. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
Insulin study: More than 1.3 million Americans ration the life-saving drug due to cost
Doctors warn the high cost of insulin puts all type 1 and some type 2 diabetes patients at risk of medical complications, hospitalization and death.
Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families
We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including many Coloradans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s forcing patients who may have just months […] The post Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0