ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CSUB building evacuated due to gas leak, UPD says campus remains safe

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3jfJ_0iY7u4YY00

According to a press release by California State University Bakersfield , a building on campus has been evacuated out of “an abundance of caution” following the discovery of a gas leak in the floor of the building.

The Business Development Center on the south side of campus was evacuated Thursday and students switched to online instruction after people noticed a strong odor of gas near the building. University Police Department officers investigated, then contacted SoCalGas .

According to Joe Hedges, associate vice president of Capital and Facilities Management Services at CSUB, a previous slow leak on a gas line in the same area had been found on September 30th. At that time, SoCalGas secured and capped that part of the distribution line, making it non-operational.

23ABC

It is unclear whether Thursday’s gas leak in the BDC is related to this previous gas leak.

According to UPD Chief Marty Williamson, the impact to the campus has been minimal. The biggest disruptions are to campus foodservices, with Panda Express on campus closing temporarily and the Runner Cafe suspending hot food service. The campus food trucks, Starbucks, and Which Wich are still operating.

“The campus is 100 percent safe, but we wanted to evacuate the building while teams from SoCalGas do their diagnostic work,” said Williamson.

Williamson estimates the BDC will be closed for at least the next 24 hours. Updates about this situation will be posted on CSUB’s official social media channels .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy