ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The 30 Best Gifts for the Sports Fans in Your Life

By Michael LoRé
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB3NE_0iY7tNHJ00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ah, fall: the season when the leaves change into a cornucopia of colors, The North Face and Patagonia vests and fleeces emerge from the depths of closets, people pay to pick their own apples and the flavor of choice is pumpkin spice.

For fervent sports fans, including yours truly, it is undoubtedly the best season. Why? European soccer is already a few months into the 2022 campaign. The NFL returned shortly after Labor Day. The MLB and MLS playoffs are around the corner. And the NHL and NBA are primed to begin their new seasons. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

I’m not the only sports fan steadily transforming into a full-fledged couch potato. There are millions of us that have started to hunker down, jeering or joyfully jumping in front of television screens. And if you want to celebrate our dedication and idiosyncrasies, make sure to check out these great gift ideas. From high-quality sound bars that’ll make anyone feel like they’re at the stadium to comfortable luxury activewear and the latest and greatest in grilling and tailgating, these sports gifts will capture the heart of that special potato in your life. The kind of guy who went bonkers watching Aaron Judge tie Roger Maris’s American League single-season home run record. Yeah, we’re definitely a strange but loveable breed.

Best for Open-Air Stadiums

Roka SR-1X Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA8RN_0iY7tNHJ00

Roka’s sunglasses are built for cycling at top speeds in any condition, from cloudy mornings when the world appears dim to blazing afternoons when the sun’s glare can be debilitating. This sentiment especially rings true for the brand’s SR-1X model—an ultra-lightweight, semi-rimless pair that’s just what a sports fan needs to watch a game at an open-air stadium, regardless of the weather, and then go biking right after.

Buy Now on Roka: $210

Best for Serving an Ace

On Running The Roger Advantage Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQHtZ_0iY7tNHJ00

If it’s good enough for Roger Federer, it should be good enough for every man. But if that isn’t cutting it, the fact that this sneaker, the third tennis-inspired style co-created by Wimbledon champ, features CloudTec outsoles and Helion foam that provide impressive response and support definitely should. Plus, the pair looks so chic that the sports fan in your life would be crazy not to wear them off the court.

Buy Now on On Running: $140

Best for Conquering the Court

Stance NBA Logoman Quarter Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm3Nw_0iY7tNHJ00

Speaking of courts, the king of basketball socks is, hands down, Stance. The company is celebrated for making the kinds of styles that are as comfortable as they are durable, perfect for dunking and free-throwing for hours on end. And these quarter-length options, complete with the NBA logo, are primed for his favorite pair of high-top Jordans .

Buy Now on Stance: $15

Best for Snowboarders

Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero Camber Splitboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47exR5_0iY7tNHJ00

In the world of snowboarding, very few can rival the prowess and pedigree of Burton. Take, for example, the Family Tree Hometown Hero Camber, a splitboard with a directional shape that tapers, making it ideal for mixed conditions and unexpected terrain.

Buy Now on Burton: $940

Best for NFL Nerds

Sports Illustrated: The Football Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC8Ik_0iY7tNHJ00

If there is one coffee table book that an NFL fan will display proudly, it’s this tome from Sport Illustrated . The 256-page book showcases all the celebrated athletes, dynasties, crucial plays, personalities and everything else that’s made football America’s game.

Buy Now on Amazon: $28

Best for Tailgating

BrüMate 55-Quart Rolling Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnQe6_0iY7tNHJ00

Long gone are the days of carrying a case of beer that gets warmer by the second—or dealing with flimsy styrofoam coolers as you weave in and out of cars during a pregame tailgate. The team behind Amazon’s best-selling koozie (Hopsulator Slim) created an all-terrain, rolling cooler with a built-in tap at a sports fan’s disposal. It holds more than 40 pounds of ice, 2.8 gallons of drinks and 48 cans of beer, while its wheels roll smoothly across all surfaces, including sand.

Buy Now on BrüMate: $400

Best for At-Home Sports Viewing

Vizio Elevate Home Theater Sound Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463Xq7_0iY7tNHJ00

Have a sports fan feel like they’re at a packed stadium all from the comfort of their home with the Vizio Elevate Home Theater Sound Bar. The sound bar—which features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers—will breathe life into every sporting event.

Buy Now on Amazon $869

Best for Keeping Your Phone Alive

STM PowerKick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7seT_0iY7tNHJ00

There’s nothing worse than a phone dying, especially at a sporting event. How can I bring up my mobile tickets? How can I contact my friends? How can I check on my fantasy football team? Have no fear, the STM PowerKick portable power bank wirelessly charges your device on the go. Suction cups conveniently secure the device to your phone, while the kickstand props it up both vertically and horizontally so you don’t miss any of the action.

Buy Now on STM: $70

Best for Boxing Fans

Mike Tyson Photo Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RluA_0iY7tNHJ00

You’ve seen him in the ring, in The Hangover , on Hulu (much to his chagrin) and on Youtube biting Evander Holyfield’s ear. But now you can see “Iron” Mike Tyson like never before in a new 160-page photo book from award-winning documentary photographer and author Lori Grinker. Grinker’s collection of photographs show an intimate side of the Tyson story rarely seen or shared, images of the enigmatic fighter’s rise to prominence in and out of the ring during the 1980s and ’90s.

Buy Now on Amazon $40

Best for Sitting in the Nosebleeds

Canon Zoom Digital Monocular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eycLS_0iY7tNHJ00

Even if you’re stuck in the nosebleeds at your favorite sporting event, you can get close to the action with the Canon Zoom Digital Monocular. This pocket-sized product features image stabilization to keep the view steady and auto focus to keep the field of vision crisp and sharp. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can even connect it to your compatible smartphone for remote shooting, or transfer images and videos to enjoy later on.

Buy Now on Amazon 320 $272

Best for Tailgaters on the Go

Tourit Cooler Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ0D5_0iY7tNHJ00

If carrying or pulling a cooler seems too daunting of a task during a tailgate or when bringing goodies to a friend’s house to watch the big game too cumbersom, Tourit’s cooler backpack gives you the ability to easily carry wine bottles, ice and other beverages with little fuss. Featuring deep pockets to fit stuff of all sizes, this durable waterproof cooler is just what a sports fan needs when they’re on the move.

Buy Now Amazon $180

Best for Formula 1 Fans

F1 Limited Edition Brut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLbcw_0iY7tNHJ00

Want to know what it feels like to be a victorious Formula 1 driver? Stand on your ottoman and douse your friends with a bottle of F1 Limited Edition Brut, the official sparkling wine sprayed by winning drivers on the global open-wheel, single-seater racing series someone probably told you to watch the Netflix documentary about. Or if drinking is more your speed, kick back and enjoy a glass or two as the real drivers speed around courses ranging from Monaco and Miami to Abu Dhabi.

Buy Now on Drizly: $26

Buy the Special Edition on VinPorter: $240

Best for NFL Fans

Amazon Prime Subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDKF0_0iY7tNHJ00

Amazon is more than just a place to shop for seemingly everything under the sun. Beginning this fall, the company’s streaming service—Prime Video—is now home to NFL Thursday Night Football. So if you know someone who is flipping through the channels trying to find the game but continues to stumble upon Law & Order and Hell’s Kitchen , an annual Prime subscription would certainly be a welcome reprieve—not to mention the free two-day shipping that comes along with it.

Yearly Subscription for Amazon Prime $139

Best for Staying Active

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQCwb_0iY7tNHJ00

The company that launched as a yoga brand beloved by millions continues to expand its activewear line, including a recent Your Move campaign led by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Featuring the highly rated Pace Breaker shorts, City Sweat hoodie, License to Train jogger and Drysense Training hoodie, these pieces will make anyone feel confident and comfortable during any workout.

Buy Now on Lululemon: $68

Best for Comfort

Travis Mathew Cloud Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULKFH_0iY7tNHJ00

Crafted with micro-fleece fabrics for incredible comfort, Travis Mathew’s Cloud collection is the brand’s softest yet. Featuring hoodies, pants, shorts, crewnecks and T-shirts, the lineup truly lives up to its name. It’ll make sports fans feel like they’re on a, well, cloud while watching their favorite teams.

Buy Now on Travis Mathew: $135

Best for Monday Morning Quarterbacks

NFL Pro Era

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmwKO_0iY7tNHJ00

It’s easy to sit on the couch and criticize your favorite team, but what happens when the game is on the line and you’re the one having to decide which receiver to throw to as a 300-pound lineman rushes toward you? Now football fans can experience that firsthand through NFL Pro Era, the first-ever NFL- and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality game, available on MetaQuest and PlayStation VR. Puts things into perspective, doesn’t it?

Buy Now on Oculus: $30

Best for Tennis Fans

Set of Vintage Tennis Rackets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b56K_0iY7tNHJ00

Celebrate the history and prestige of tennis with this set of five vintage rackets from the early 1950s, made by manufacturers Slazenger, Bancroft, Strato and Snauwaert. Note: They make better decorations and keepsakes than they do playable rackets.

Buy Now on 1stDibs: $1398

Best for Struggling Golfers

Blast Golf Swing and Stroke Analyzer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yM6Af_0iY7tNHJ00

Golf is a game of inches and degrees. A simple adjustment can go a long way in improving your game. Blast Golf’s Swing and Stroke Analyzer understands this minutiae, giving you instant feedback on full swings, chipping and even putting via a tiny sensor on the end of your club’s grip. It also allows you to analyze data and metrics, including swing tempo, swing speed and attack angle.

Buy Now on Amazon $150

Best for Grill Masters

Holy Grail Steak Co. Upper Prime Black Angus Porterhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzCvG_0iY7tNHJ00

Sports fans are notorious for their tailgates and BBQs, which means only the best of the best will suffice. And Holy Grail Steak Co. definitely has the goods, ​​offering steaks with outstanding fat marbling that provides optimal flavor and tenderness.

Buy Now on Holy Grail Steak Co.: $74

Best for Cooking Meat to the Right Temperature

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMxyT_0iY7tNHJ00

Now that you got your hands on the right porterhouse (see above), you’re going to want to make sure it’s cooked to perfection. Here’s where the Yummly Smart wireless meat thermometer comes in. Perfect for tailgates outside the stadium or cooking in your backyard, the device can be controlled from up to 150 feet through the Yummly app; preset programs for meat, fish and poultry eliminate guesswork for food cooked to the ideal temperature.

Buy Now on Amazon $80

Best for Smoking Meats

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCY4P_0iY7tNHJ00

Here’s another item that takes away the hassle and guesswork of cooking meat. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill is the an electric outdoor grill that can do it all: smoke, air fry and more. It just needs half a cup of pellets for a slab to get the BBQ bark and the authentic woodfire flavors that’s achieved through traditional smoking. With no charcoal, propane or flare-ups, the easy-to-transport grill is ready to move—whether you’re in the backyard, at a friend’s house or pregame tailgate.

Buy Now on Bed Bath and Beyond: $370

Best for Snacking

Olive & Cocoa Classic Pub Bites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skr7k_0iY7tNHJ00

Sometimes, prepping and cooking before a big game is part of the fun. Other times, it’s a pain. Save some of the headache with a Classic Pub Bites box from Olive & Cocoa, which offers the perfect combination of sweet, salty and savory. It features crackers, popcorn, beef jerky, cheese and pretzels. But if you plan on having a big guest list, opt for the large version, which adds salted peanuts, salami, two Bavarian pretzels and other goodies for game day.

Buy Now on Olive & Cocoa: $128

Best for Making an Impression

Taxa Woolly Bear Tailgate Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNhCa_0iY7tNHJ00

Be the talk of the tailgate with the Woolly Bear from Taxa. The base model, which can be easily towed by four-cylinder vehicles, features everything a sports fans needs for the big game, including a custom TV mount, off-grid power system, FireDisc propane grill, cooler, 60-inch awning, USB outlets for charging and plenty of storage for food, tables and chairs. The Pro edition takes it one step further with a freezer, upgraded awning, solar panel and waterproof speaker.

Buy Now on Taxa: $17850

Best for Tom Brady Diehards

TB12 Vibrating Pliability Mini Sphere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBlRT_0iY7tNHJ00

There’s only one Tom Brady, but you can try your hardest to emulate the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Start by adopting his TB12 method, which includes using the TB12 Vibrating Pliability Mini Sphere, a device that zeros in on the smallest muscle groups and sore spots.

Buy Now on TB12 Sports: $99

Best for MLB Fans

MLB Stadium Blueprints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFOhq_0iY7tNHJ00

Perfect for any baseball fan, these detailed blueprints celebrate MLB’s greatest ballparks, including Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field. The illustrations, printed on museum-grade archival paper, are accompanied by a stadium’s design specs and highlights of major events.

Buy Now on Uncommon Goods: $85

Best for New Pickleball Players

Wilson Juice Carbon Pickleball Paddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8fXW_0iY7tNHJ00

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, drawing interest and investment from celebrities, including George Clooney, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Leonardo DiCaprio. Get in on the craze with paddles, balls, portable net system and other equipment from Wilson, the century-old American sporting goods manufacturer.

Buy Now on Wilson: $140

Best for Fashion Folk

Todd Snyder + New Era Yankees Cap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbKJs_0iY7tNHJ00

Todd Snyder, the label beloved by fashion folk, and New Era, purveyor of the best sports caps, continue their partnership, offering a collection perfectly suited for sports fans that value great style.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $120

Best for Laser-Focused Golfers

Bushnell Pro X3 Laser Rangefinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afc37_0iY7tNHJ00

Used and trusted by 99 percent of PGA Tour players, Bushnell Golf continues to evolve its technology Case in point: the Pro X3 Laser Rangefinder, which updates the company’s celebrated Slope with Elements tech. Additionally, a new dual display provides the option to toggle between display settings based on lightning conditions or user preference, so golfers can hone in on the perfect shot from as far away as 600 yards. The fully waterproof finder also features Bluetooth connectivity to its mobile app, as well as a stunning magnification. If this doesn’t help your golf game, we don’t know what will.

Buy Now on Bushnell Golf: $600

Best for Staying Hydrated

Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwHLl_0iY7tNHJ00

Is there a more popular reusable water bottle on the market than Yeti? Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink after playing a game or trying to keep your coffee warm on the sidelines, Yeti products can withstand the elements, players and fans can even customize their products—including adding the colors of the brand’s hometown team, Austin FC, one of the newest expansion sides in Major League Soccer.

Buy Now on Yeti: $40

Best for Nostalgia

Leather Head Handcrafted Vintage Sports Balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xWWV_0iY7tNHJ00

Nothing screams vintage sports than a high-quality leather ball. Leather Head Sports specializes in heirloom quality sports balls, all handcrafted at the company’s headquarters in New Jersey. Products include footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs and more. Sports fans can even customize their favorite ball for any occasion.

Buy Now on Amazon $225

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

This $7.5 Million Miami Home Comes With an Indoor Slide for Kids and Kids at Heart

If you’re looking for your home to be your playground—quite literally—this Miami property is just for you. The $7.5 million Pinecrest manse comes equipped with all the usual features, but what sets it apart from your typical abode is its whimsy. Most prominently, that sense of fun is found in a custom wooden slide that jettisons you from the upstairs family room to the downstairs one. It’s the ideal feature for kids, or even just for those of us who never lost our youthful spirit. Installing the slide was the idea of the developer Todd A. Migon, who dreamt it up in...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Todd Snyder’s New NBA Collaboration Will Help You Support Your Favorite Team in Cashmere

Todd Snyder’s latest collab is designed to look good whether you’re watching the game courtside or simply heading to lunch. The New York City-based designer’s namesake label launched “The Courtside Collection” on Thursday, in partnership with the National Basketball Association. Collectible jerseys are cool, but this slam dunk of a collection offers gear you’ll want to sport every day. It features team logos and colors for some of the league’s most prolific teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. The pieces range from turtlenecks to leather varsity jackets...
IOWA STATE
Robb Report

Airlines Burn $4 Billion Worth of Perfectly Good In-Flight Meals Every Year. Here’s Why.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) just gave fliers some serious food for thought. The IATA estimates the aviation industry is incinerating or landfilling more than 6 million tons of resources per year that could otherwise be recycled, as reported by Simple Flying. According to cabin waste audits undertaken by IATA and a number of airlines, between 20 and 25 percent of this is untouched food and unopened beverages that could collectively be worth as much as $4 billion. It’s quite a shocking figure, considering the USDA estimates 34 million Americans are food insecure. What gives? Well, the issue appears to be...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

There Are 7 Pink Zenith Chronomaster Originals Left—and Only Robb Report Readers Can Get Them

Back in October, Zenith launched a striking pink dial sport watch, the Chronomaster Original Pink ($10,000)—a unisex piece that played into the ultra-hot colored-dial trend. It was only available for that month, with 20 percent of the price of each timepiece purchased donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to combat breast cancer. But if you didn’t get your hands on one now is the time. Zenith is now offering seven pieces exclusively to Robb Report readers (the donation percentage to breast cancer still applies). Here’s why you might want to get your hands on one: There are watches whose spirit...
Robb Report

The Very Last Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet Has Just Rolled Off the Line—After More Than 50 Years of Production

Boeing is finally ready to retire the iconic 747. The American airplane manufacturer finished building the 1,574th—and final—747 at its widebody factory in Everett, Washington, just north of Seattle, on Tuesday, according to a press release. The jumbo jet’s completion ends more than five decades of production of the game-changing model. Not many airplanes can claim the impact that the 747 has had since going into production in 1967. It was the world’s first twin-aisle passenger aircraft, something that helped it transform global air travel after it entered service in 1970. The jet’s four engines allowed it to transport hundreds of passengers...
EVERETT, WA
Robb Report

France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar

The Antinori family has been a premier producer of wines for over six centuries, with eight historical estates, in addition to other vineyards, now spread across Italy. This year, one Robb Report reader and five guests have the exclusive chance to stay at some of the clan’s most historic properties, meet with members of the family at their palazzo in Florence and taste the most iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori. The seven-day trip will include first-class flights, plus helicopter transfers to the various estates across Tuscany and Umbria.  Among the vineyards you’ll be visiting are Tenuta Tignanello, set amid the rolling...
Robb Report

This New Line of Arctic-Ready Winter Gear Can Keep You Warm at -122 Degrees Fahrenheit

You may not be able to travel to Saturn just yet, but that’s not stopping designers from imagining the kind of clothes you’d need for the trip. On Wednesday, menswear label Vollebak released its new “Titan” collection, which takes its name from Saturn’s largest moon. The three-piece line includes a puffer jacket, trousers and a hat, each in blue, black and white editions. Inspired by the sub-cryogenic temperatures on Titan, the pieces are crafted from space parachute fabric developed by NASA, military materials developed for the British Special Forces and insulation made from recycled plastic bottles. The Titan Puffer is designed...
Robb Report

Lamborghini and Roger Dubuis Teamed Up to Make a Watch Inspired by the New Huracán Serrato

Roger Dubuis recently released a new Lamborghini-inspired Excalibur Spider Huracán Serrato Monobalancier (got all of that?) at Art Basel in Miami. And there’s hardly a more perfect venue for the watch, which blends perfectly with the bright colors, bright lights and fast-paced ambiance of the three-day modern artfest in the sun. The watch sports a vibe that is part high horology and part Miami-Beach chic, with a dash of Italian sports car cool. Roger Dubuis, of course, is not a brand for wallflowers, but this one is particularly extroverted, with bright orange and yellow on a black base, including a...
Robb Report

This Tiffany Sword Was Once Wielded by a Civil War General. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has created a bevy of luxurious designs, from stunning bracelets to gem-studded necklaces—to military swords, which the jewelry house produced an entire line of back in the mid-19th century. Now one Illinois-based auctioneer is giving you the chance to snatch up two of these historical sabers. As a part of its December Premier event, Rock Island Auction Company is selling off a plethora of antique swords and war memorabilia. Included in the prominent lots are two Civil War–era blades made by Tiffany’s, predating the brand’s foray into luxury jewelry. One of the items belonged to...
Robb Report

Jacob & Co. Teams With Cristiano Ronaldo for an Epic X Horological Tribute to the Soccer Legend

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been benched for the Portugal vs. Switzerland game during the World Cup games in Qatar, but off the field he’s not sitting on the sidelines. In fact, he’s putting the Swiss to work for him. The soccer legend has teamed up with Jacob & Co., an American watch company that produces its watches in Switzerland, to create two timepieces—the CR7 Epic X Flight of CR7 ($56,000 in 18-karat rose gold and $145,000 in 18-karat rose gold with baguette diamonds, limited to 99 pieces) and the Heart of CR7 ($28,000 in stainless steel and $117,000 in stainless...
Robb Report

Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear

Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable. The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon. The duo’s...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy