ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Janelle Monáe Channels Edgy Glamour in Sheer Bralette and Cutout Maxiskirt at Mônot’s Frieze London Party

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQCIW_0iY7tKd800
24 Photos

Janelle Monáe celebrated Frieze London in head-to-toe black at an after-party and dinner hosted by Monôt on Wednesday.

Monáe’s look included a sheer bralette-style top and maxiskirt with small cutouts at the waist. The singer accessorized with cropped leather gloves featuring exaggerated sleeves, earrings in the shape of a female figurine and a beret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIgmE_0iY7tKd800
Janelle Monáe at Mônot’s dinner celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022.

Monáe went for a glossy, natural-tone lip and statement-making white wingtip eyeliner at her outer eyelid. Her hair was braided in two ponytails and pulled away from her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iY7tKd800

Mônot’s founder and creative director Eli Mizrahi brought together Kate Moss, Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law. The after party also included DJ sets from Honey Dijon and Agathe Mougin.

Monáe is promoting her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” where she stars alongside her fellow dinner guest Hudson, as well as actors Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and Madelyn Cline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9ylg_0iY7tKd800
Eli Mizrahi and Janelle Monáe at Mônot’s dinner celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022. German Larkin

Earlier this year, Monáe made headlines wearing a sheer Roberto Cavalli harness gown in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned protections from Roe v. Wade.

London’s Frieze Art Fair takes place in The Regent’s Park from Oct. Thursday through Sunday. The annual event brings together art galleries from all over the world.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Michael Kors’ and Olivia Culpo’s Cause, Rimowa’s New Prize, Alison Lou Lands at The Mark

KORS’ CHOICE: Michael Kors has revealed the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign in aid of the United Nations World Food Programme, featuring Olivia Culpo and several global influencers toting two special-edition styles designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes. In the past, Kors has featured such celebrity partners as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s annual campaign invited influencers including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Culpo to serve as ambassadors for Watch Hunger Stop.More from WWDFront Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Janelle Monáe Ignites the Red Carpet in Fiery Red Christian Siriano Gown and Dramatic Headpiece at BFI London Film Festival

Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a campy fiery red ensemble. The actress-singer wore a statement-making red dress that included a turtleneck neckline, sheer bodice and long-sleeve arms with a red bra underneath. A two-tiered balloon ruffle skirt with a train completed the look. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Monáe literally topped off the outfit with a matching oversize pleated headpiece. She accessorized with Misho Katana Leo earrings and several rings from Fernando...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala

Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble. The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDArrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Laura Dern Shimmers in Embellished Coat at Ralph Lauren’s Starry West Coast Fashion Show

Laura Dern provided some sparkle on Friday as she attended Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress wore a classic white button-up collared shirt with a pair of gray trousers and a black slightly rounded-toe shoe. The statement piece was an ankle-length sparkling coat with a velvet trim collar and matching sleeves. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Dern went for a natural makeup look with a subtle pink lip, just a...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Mindy Kaling Goes Fiery Red for Ralph Lauren’s Star-studded West Coast Runway Show

Mindy Kaling arrived at Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show in a fiery red ensemble on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress wore a full look from Ralph Lauren, including a three-pocket blazer with a sash waist belt. She coordinated with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a triple-stack diamond necklace, earrings and rings. More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Kaling’s arrival look was a prelude to the relaxed tailoring Lauren showcased for spring 2023 on the...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Diane Keaton Dons Satin Lapel Tuxedo for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Show

Diane Keaton embraced Ralph Lauren‘s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection debut on Thursday in San Marino, California, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in a high-neck button-down top, tuxedo coat and flare-leg trousers. Keaton’s top haltered above the waistline within the trouser’s satin overlay. She complemented the classic color combination with a hat and all-black manicure. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Keaton was amongst the many celebrities who brought their suited style to Ralph Lauren’s harmonious show. Ralph Lauren’s first runway show on the West...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Channels the Butterfly Effect for Swiss Watch Brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Collection Campaign Film

Anya Taylor-Joy is continuing her role as Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s newest brand ambassador in a campaign for the Reverso collection. The actress joins actor Nicholas Hoult in a video released today that’s inspired by the butterfly effect, called “A New Turn.”More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body Campaign The campaign film features artistic elements themed around nature, including waterfalls, canyons and birds traveling. Taylor-Joy is seen wearing a pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duetto watch as she poses against the background of a forest...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Selena Gomez Gets Sharply Suited in Giorgio Armani Tuxedo for Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez arrived at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in her take on a women’s tuxedo. For the occasion, Gomez selected a black, satin lapel Giorgio Armani tuxedo and Wolford bodysuit with black open-toe strappy sandals. She accessorized the look with jewelry from Cartier, including a pair of Panthere de Cartier earrings and ring.More from WWDGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023The Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationBackstage at Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young to create her look for the event. Young is also the stylist to Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie. Gomez went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo,...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Lily Collins Gets Playful in Plaid With Dramatic Bow Detail at Ralph Lauren’s West Coast Runway Show

Lily Collins arrived in plaid to attend Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress had on a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train. She coordinated with a pair of minimalist black trousers and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Collins accessorized with subtle jewelry pieces, including several rings on her fingers and a pair of small...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Karl Lagerfeld Is Getting Into Roller Skates

QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates. The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller footwear — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023

When John Legend jumps up out of his seat to start a standing ovation, you know it’s a good show. That’s what happened Thursday night at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California. Ralph Lauren joined the...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

Cocktails, Canapes, Dinners: Emma Watson, Raf Simons, Naomi Campbell Come Out to Party in London

LONDON — London is in high spirits again after a downhearted September due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. A majority of canceled events have been rescheduled and kicked off during Frieze Week, where cocktail parties, store openings, and celebratory dinners have all resumed and even brought together the different creative industries into one room.More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinRaf Simons RTW Fall 2022Art-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi On Tuesday evening, the capital city had its busiest social night since pre-pandemic. Danish designer Stine Goya began the festivities by opening the doors to her first London store...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy