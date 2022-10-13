Janelle Monáe Channels Edgy Glamour in Sheer Bralette and Cutout Maxiskirt at Mônot’s Frieze London Party

24 Photos

Janelle Monáe celebrated Frieze London in head-to-toe black at an after-party and dinner hosted by Monôt on Wednesday.

Monáe’s look included a sheer bralette-style top and maxiskirt with small cutouts at the waist. The singer accessorized with cropped leather gloves featuring exaggerated sleeves, earrings in the shape of a female figurine and a beret.

Janelle Monáe at Mônot’s dinner celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022.

Monáe went for a glossy, natural-tone lip and statement-making white wingtip eyeliner at her outer eyelid. Her hair was braided in two ponytails and pulled away from her face.

Mônot’s founder and creative director Eli Mizrahi brought together Kate Moss, Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law. The after party also included DJ sets from Honey Dijon and Agathe Mougin.

Monáe is promoting her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” where she stars alongside her fellow dinner guest Hudson, as well as actors Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and Madelyn Cline.

Eli Mizrahi and Janelle Monáe at Mônot’s dinner celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022. German Larkin

Earlier this year, Monáe made headlines wearing a sheer Roberto Cavalli harness gown in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned protections from Roe v. Wade.

London’s Frieze Art Fair takes place in The Regent’s Park from Oct. Thursday through Sunday. The annual event brings together art galleries from all over the world.