Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Pinocchio hailed a "masterpiece" in first reviews
The first reviews for Netflix's Pinocchio are out and critics are calling it a "masterpiece". Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this version of Pinocchio takes its inspiration from Frankenstein and is set in Italy in the interwar years of the 1930s. Lending their voices to the classic...
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Release Date Pushed Back
The release date for Tom Hanks' upcoming movie A Man Called Otto has been delayed: A Man Called Otto was originally slated for wide release on December 14th; Sony Pictures will now only do a limited theatrical release (NY and LA) on Christmas Day 2022 (December 25th). A Man Call Otto will reportedly get a wide theatrical release over MLK Day Weekend 2023 (January 13th), which will put it in direct competition for the holiday box office against the Universal/Blumhouse thriller M3GAN and Warner Bros.' House Party remake.
Digital Trends
Halloween Ends review: a franchise mercy kill
Well, that’s finally over. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s revival of the Halloween franchise, which started out strong with 2018’s Halloween before stumbling with 2021’s Halloween Kills, wraps up with this year’s appropriately titled Halloween Ends, a film intended to be the swan song for both his trilogy and original Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis’ involvement with the franchise. And while Green’s final installment manages to salvage some of the series’ appeal, Halloween Ends ultimately falls short of realizing the trilogy’s initial potential.
Grieving Guillermo Del Toro Debuts ‘Pinocchio’ in London One Day After His Mother’s Death: ‘This Was Very Special for Her and Me’
After a 14-year uphill battle, Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro was finally able to share his dream project with an audience as “Pinocchio” (officially titled “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”) had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Taking the stage before the premiere, del Toro spoke of his connection to the story: “I saw the film as a kid and it’s a film that bonded me with my mom for an entire life. It affected me because Pinocchio saw the world the way I saw it. I was a little bit enraged that people demand obedience from Pinocchio so...
25 Times Hollywood Cast The Bafflingly Wrong Actor As A Younger/Older Version Of A TV Or Movie Character
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
Digital Trends
The scariest Rick and Morty characters, ranked
Despite being a comedy show, Rick and Morty has given audiences some of the most terrifying characters ever animated. Since the series explores the unknown mysteries of the multiverse, show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and their team of writers have had the freedom to come up with characters who are essentially the stuff of nightmares.
41 Of The Best Tumblr Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" To Gear You Up For The Season 1 Finale
"Almost kissing your uncle in front of your father right before you marry your gay cousin is just another Thursday in House of the Dragon."
Jennifer Lawrence Explains What It Takes to Become a New Yorker and Why LA Is Still Better Than NYC
Jennifer Lawrence‘s fans and followers know a lot about her. But they might not be aware of the Hollywood celebrity’s deep love for The Big Apple. The star of The Hunger Games recently opened up on what it means to be a New Yorker and why she still thinks LA is better despite NYC being …
Digital Trends
Rosaline review: Kaitlyn Dever lifts up Hulu’s Romeo and Juliet rom-com riff
Director Karen Maine’s new comedy, Rosaline, works overtime to find a new perspective in one of the most well-known stories of all time. The tale in question? None other than William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, which remains so iconic that its influence continues to be felt today. As its title suggests, Maine’s film does not place its focus on either of that play’s eponymous, star-crossed lovers, though, but rather on the woman who had originally captured young Romeo’s heart before he set his eyes for the first time on her cousin, Juliet.
Digital Trends
Framed today, October 15: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 15 and need some help?. If you’re looking for a Saturday afternoon movie, try today’s film starring Jennifer Lopez. Did you know this 1997 film spawned four sequels? Because it’s Saturday, here’s another hint: the movie shares a title with a song from a female rapper.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie kills, ranked
Since the genre’s inception, horror movies have presented audiences with death scenes so memorable that they have made killing off characters in films its own art form. Whether it’s because of their creativity or the emotional impact they inflict, these horror movie deaths killed the competition to become the best in cinema.
Benedict Cumberbatch rewrote some Doctor Strange 2 scenes
The actor suggested that the film should lean into the darker side of Strange
Digital Trends
A Plague Tale: Requiem review: gorgeous sequel has some growing pains
“A Plague Tale: Requiem improves on its predecessor with gorgeous visuals and more varied gameplay, but it struggles to balance its increased action and morally nuanced storytelling.”. Pros. Moving story beats. More varied gameplay. Better item crafting. Astounding visuals. Cons. There’s a specific sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem that...
Digital Trends
RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
“Dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” The classic RoboCop movies, particularly the original, was a groundbreaking take on crime and police in a near-future version of Detroit. While the reality surrounding those things has moved in quite a different direction than the film predicted, it’s still a great concept and an awesome piece of ’80s nostalgia. RoboCop himself, though, has never really been done justice when being translated into games. We got a handful of early games on systems like the NES and SNES, but they were not quite able to really capture the feel of being a walking tank in the streets of Detroit.
Comments / 0