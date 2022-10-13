A drug possession suspect confessed to an addiction to opioids during an arrest at a Wawa convenience store. Christopher James Lee, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a black Suzuki passenger car this past Thursday night when he was pulled over at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 after failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO