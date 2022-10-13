Read full article on original website
San Juan Buatista holds dedication ceremonies for two parks
San Juan Bautista gained two neighborhood parks on Oct. 15 as city officials and residents gathered for brief dedication ceremonies that honored many years of behind-the-scenes work by the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, the city and local volunteers. With the complete re-landscaping of the traffic island at Franklin Circle and the addition of a public restroom at Verutti Park, replacing portable toilets, the parks are now open for families to enjoy.
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.
Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
Anderson Homes connects new home owners with local nonprofits with ‘Giving Back Starts at Home’
Anderson Homes announced its fifth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion that supports local nonprofits and introduces new homeowners to the public service work these agencies do. Here’s how it works: Any homeowner who goes into contract between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 can choose...
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
A History of Scandal
Investigative reporter Royal Calkins has been uncovering critical information about the operations, scandals and behavior of employees at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office since early 2020. The following are the highlight stories he has produced for Voices of Monterey Bay:. Another Scandal at the Jail. Monterey County stops paying...
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16. According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City
KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles. CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but The post At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City appeared first on KION546.
Shawarma King in Castroville boasts a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
Juror on Kristin Smart murder case talks with priest, dismissed
The judge in the Kristin Smart murder case dismissed a juror for seeking spiritual guidance about the case from his priest, and then ordered Ruben Flores’ jury to start their deliberations over with a new juror. A female member of the Ruben Flores’ jury sent a note to Monterey...
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 12, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:50 a.m. Outstanding warrants and possession of false government documents on 8th St. 6:58 a.m. Towed vehicle on Park Av. 12:39 p.m. Dog at Large citation on Primrose Wy. 7:05 p.m. Vehicle pursuit on 13th St. 9:55 p.m. Violating a protective...
Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
Hollister police investigating non-fatal shooting on 4th Street
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting. It happened on Fourth Street near Miller Road just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, nor...
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
