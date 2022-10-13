Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Man strives to create a positive event for his home town
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent months Blytheville has been in several headlines about violence, excessive noise, and murders. That’s why Demontay Jefferson said he plans to start changing how his community is seen. He wants to give those in Blytheville activities to help with there being little available...
Kait 8
‘This building here has been around for as long as I can remember’: Downtown building to be condemned
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A building that has been a staple of a Northeast Arkansas city’s downtown is to be condemned. After a long process, the city of Trumann has made the decision to condemn the old Bank of Trumann building located on Main Street. With boards hanging down...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas church to host inaugural fall festival
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Revival Center is looking to kick off a new fall tradition that will bring the community together, and bring people closer to Jesus. An inaugural fall festival is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon at 261 North Pine Street in Trumann.
Kait 8
Craighead County coffee shop to close
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
Kait 8
Hundreds gather to walk for a cure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Jonesboro took place on Saturday, residents came out to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The atmosphere at Saturday’s event on Heritage Lawn was energetic, as hundreds gathered to walk the...
Kait 8
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Kait 8
Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home
The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Kait 8
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Kait 8
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
Kait 8
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Kait 8
New trial date set in Devine murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife. Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife Stacey Devine. Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of...
Kait 8
Pappas, Schmidt sweep Sun Belt Golfer of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a great week for Arkansas State golf. The men took home the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Title thanks in large part to Devyn Pappas. The Valley View alum won the Sun Belt’s Golfer of the Week after sinking a tournament-clinching birdie on the 18th. The Red Wolves won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate by 3 strokes.
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 14th, 2022. Gosnell (Floyd Williams game winning TD) Nominee #1 is Gosnell. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The...
actionnews5.com
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
Kait 8
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after loss at Southern Miss
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall on A-State: "Present a lot of problems in all phases." Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Southern Miss. Olivia Schmidt is medalist, Arkansas State finishes 2nd in Lady Red Wolves Classic. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT. Valley View...
Kait 8
Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over 2 weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. On the men’s side, the Red Wolves open their season on November 7 against Harding. It will be a new look for Mike Balado’s pack. A-State was...
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
Comments / 2