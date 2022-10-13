Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin WR, member of 2021 recruiting class, heads for transfer portal after loss to Michigan State
A Wisconsin wide receiver announced that he’ll be going into the transfer portal on Sunday. Markus Allen is heading for the door after the loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin lost to Michigan State in double overtime in Week 7. The 34-28 loss was the first of Jim Leonhard’s tenure in Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy makes case for Michigan’s win over Penn State as ‘most impressive’ of Week 7
Greg McElroy went on his podcast ‘Always College Football’ to talk about some of the best games from Week 7. There were plenty to pick from. While most people are highlighting how Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time in a little over a decade, McElroy thinks Michigan should be getting talked about more. The Wolverines beat Penn State in blowout fashion 41-17.
Scarlet Nation
Penn State Threw PB&J Sandwiches At Michigan In Halftime Scuffle
Michigan football beat Penn State with authority, 41-17, on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Going into halftime, the Wolverines led by two points despite doubling the Nittany Lions' total yardage. As both teams made their way to the locker room through Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium, a spirited &...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Maize n Brew
James Franklin on loss to Michigan: ‘They outplayed us on both fronts, no doubt about it’
Following a blowout 41-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the media. During that time, Franklin didn’t mince words about his team’s performance. “We did not control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball,” Franklin said. “Although the...
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, tweets he's 'home' while on Michigan State return visit
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) star David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, has already made plenty of headlines during his recruitment. The Oklahoma native has consistently spoken very highly of Oklahoma and Michigan State and also insisted that he's a recruit who can't be ...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
nbc25news.com
Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House
FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBA veteran and “Fab Five” member Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!” – the parade makes its way down Woodward Ave at 10 a.m. on November 24.
WILX-TV
Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories. Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson. Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
Comments / 0