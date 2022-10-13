ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Greg McElroy makes case for Michigan’s win over Penn State as ‘most impressive’ of Week 7

Greg McElroy went on his podcast ‘Always College Football’ to talk about some of the best games from Week 7. There were plenty to pick from. While most people are highlighting how Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time in a little over a decade, McElroy thinks Michigan should be getting talked about more. The Wolverines beat Penn State in blowout fashion 41-17.
Scarlet Nation

Penn State Threw PB&J Sandwiches At Michigan In Halftime Scuffle

Michigan football beat Penn State with authority, 41-17, on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Going into halftime, the Wolverines led by two points despite doubling the Nittany Lions' total yardage. As both teams made their way to the locker room through Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium, a spirited &...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
nbc25news.com

Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House

FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
WILX-TV

Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories. Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson. Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
