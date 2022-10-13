Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
clayconews.com
Victim identified, Maryland State Police arrest Suspect Wanted in Worcester County Fatal Shooting
BERLIN, MD (October 16, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting the arrest of an individual on Saturday who has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Worcester County. The suspect, Boris Wade Connor, 18 (right), of Newark, Maryland, is charged with:. First-degree murder. Second...
Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired
An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say. The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway...
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
foxbaltimore.com
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway
BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
Police: Autopsy shows 4-year-old in Baltimore died of drug intoxication
The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide. Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.
foxbaltimore.com
8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
CBS News
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
foxbaltimore.com
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
Towerlight
Police Blotter: Oct. 7 to 14
Oct. 7, 2022: Property was stolen from the University U Store. Oct. 7, 2022: A security gate was damaged at West Village Garage. Oct. 6, 2022: A first-degree Burglary occurred in the Unit block of Madison Avenue as an unknown suspect kicked in the residence’s basement door. The suspects fled after an alarm was sounded and no property was stolen.
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
