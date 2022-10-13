ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run

PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark

NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police

An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway

BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of  West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Oct. 7 to 14

Oct. 7, 2022: Property was stolen from the University U Store. Oct. 7, 2022: A security gate was damaged at West Village Garage. Oct. 6, 2022: A first-degree Burglary occurred in the Unit block of Madison Avenue as an unknown suspect kicked in the residence’s basement door. The suspects fled after an alarm was sounded and no property was stolen.
TOWSON, MD
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND

FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Community Policy