BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO