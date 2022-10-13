Teller County deputies receive body armor donation from Shield 616

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was gifted body amour for dozens of deputies thanks to a donation from Sheild 616.

Body armor was donated to help protect the lives of countless deputies for years to come while they serve the community. TCSO said their current vests are close to the end of their shelf life.









County commissioners are currently trying to find funding for future purchases of body armor so that TCSO does not find itself in a difficult situation when the new vests expire.

