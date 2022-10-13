Read full article on original website
Hillicon Valley — Risk of Russia cyber ops amps up before midterms
Experts warn Russia could escalate its cyber efforts in the November midterms as retaliation for the United States’ ongoing military and economic aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Chinese hackers are reportedly scanning Democratic and Republican state headquarters for vulnerabilities in their systems ahead of the midterm elections. This is Hillicon...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Drones strike Ukraine's capital; voters motivated for midterms; 'Halloween Ends' wins box office | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. The attack Monday comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months.
