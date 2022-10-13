Sustainability council hosts forum for county commissioner candidates

More than 19,000 general election ballots are on their way to Routt County voters and should be arriving in mailboxes later this week. Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas said voters should give it at least a week for their ballot to arrive. If voters opt to mail their ballot back, Thomas suggests sending it before Oct. 31 to ensure it arrives at the clerk’s office by Nov. 8.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO