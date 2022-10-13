Sustainability council hosts forum for county commissioner candidates

Read full article on original website
Letter: Kathi Meyer has my vote for Routt County commissioner
Routt County voters are fortunate to have two qualified candidates running for county commissioner this fall. That having been said, my choice is Kathi Meyer and I’ll indicate why. I have known and worked with Kathi in various capacities over the past 20 plus years, and have witnessed firsthand...
Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees
As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
Letter: Vote for 2A to support the future of our community
It has been 51 years since I moved to Steamboat. With a population of 2,000 in the city at that time, there was a shortage of “affordable housing.” I lived in several houses where we carried in our water, showered at the pool and worked our service industry jobs. A tourist town then; a tourist town now.
Election ballots should start showing up in Routt County mailboxes this week
More than 19,000 general election ballots are on their way to Routt County voters and should be arriving in mailboxes later this week. Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas said voters should give it at least a week for their ballot to arrive. If voters opt to mail their ballot back, Thomas suggests sending it before Oct. 31 to ensure it arrives at the clerk’s office by Nov. 8.
Steamboat Springs hires new city engineer￼
Steamboat Springs has hired Matthew Phillips into the role of city engineer, overseeing a team of five full-time employees and several contracted services within the city’s Engineering Division. According to a news release, the team works on a variety of infrastructure projects for the city, including new infrastructure during...
Council decides how to spend $2 million in accommodations tax reserves
The City of Steamboat Springs expects to have about $2 million dollars in its accommodations tax reserves by the end of the year, and the city’s staff asked City Council how that money should be spent. Council members were presented with five different options during their meeting on Tuesday,...
Sailors sweep and Rams rally through final cross country meet before regionals
CRAIG – Just one week away from the regional meet, the Steamboat Springs and Soroco cross country teams traveled to Yampa Valley Golf Club for the Whistle Pig Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, staying close to home for their final meet of the regular season. Steamboat swept the meet...
PHOTOS: Hayden football dominates homecoming game
Tigers volleyball drops close match against West Grand
After a week on the road, Hayden volleyball suffered a loss at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14. Splitting the first two sets, the ladies in orange were unable to hold on despite tight third and fourth sets at 25-22 each. This loss brings the Tigers’ season record...
Soroco football falls to Vail Christian at home
Suffering its fourth consecutive loss and fifth of the season, Soroco fell to Vail Christian in the final home game of the year on Friday, Oct. 14. The visiting Saints dominated all three phases of the game and kept Soroco from getting momentum in the 58-18 contest. The Rams now...
