Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
wkdzradio.com
National Weather Service Issues Freeze Warning Monday Night
With clear skies and temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 20s Monday night the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of Western Kentucky. The freeze warning will be in effect from 9:00 Monday night until 9:00 Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says temperatures drop as low as 23 degrees across the region.
Comments / 0