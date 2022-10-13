PHILADELPHIA — It could have been construed as a disappointing series for Kyle Schwarber, who had one hit through four games against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and finished watching Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez from the bench as he put the Braves down and out for the count in the ninth inning of an 8-3 clinching win Saturday at shaking Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO