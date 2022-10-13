Read full article on original website
October Update Live For Galaxy S20 FE In The US
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. The latest security update comes about a week after the international release and is currently available for the carrier-locked models. Unlocked units should also soon pick up the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
The Steam Deck Now Supports Longer-Running Custom Boot Videos
The latest Steam Deck update improves the use of custom boot videos by allowing them to run longer. Valve began pushing this update out Wednesday afternoon and while custom Steam Deck boot video length is one of the improvements, it’s also merely a single change among the handful of fixes. For example, there are now also controller-specific glyphs on the lock screen. You also no longer have to open a chat window to accept game invites.
Pixel 7 Declines Google Pay Transactions When Using Face Unlock
The Pixel community is glad to have face unlock back. However, there seems to be an issue. When using face unlock to make Google pay transactions, users found that they are being canceled. One thing to know about the Pixel 7’s face unlock feature is that there’s no dedicated sensor...
Phishing Campaign Spoofs Google Translate To Steal Your Credentials
Email impersonation is one of the most widely used phishing attacks. Attackers send emails that look to have come from a legitimate and trusted service provider and trick victims into sharing sensitive information such as login credentials or financial information. One such newly-discovered phishing campaign is impersonating Google Translate. Security...
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel Watch
Some smartwatch makers have made it easy to take a screenshot. For instance, Samsung and Apple allow you to do this by pressing the two buttons on the side of the watch together, and boom, you’ve got a screenshot. For Google, it’s not that simple. It actually took me a bit to figure this one out, so once I did, I figured I should share it with you all.
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Samsung To Make MicroLED Displays For AR Devices
Samsung reportedly prefers MicroLED displays over OLED displays for AR (augmented reality) headsets. The need for high luminance or brightness on AR devices makes MicroLED panels an ideal solution, a company executive recently revealed. OLED panels don’t allow for the development of new LED tech to realize this brightness need, Korean publication The Elec cites Samsung Display group leader Kim Min-woo as saying. Kim was speaking at the MicroLED Display Workshop industry event in the South Korean capital of Seoul last week.
Spotify's Premium Hi-Fi Plan Could Be Really Costly
Spotify is one of, if not the biggest, music streaming services in the world. For all its popularity, the company isn’t streaming the highest quality music that $10/month can buy. However, it looks like Spotify will launch a Hi-Fi audio plan, but it will come at a cost. Services...
Galaxy S23 Spotted With Next-Gen Snapdragon Processor
Rumors are that Samsung wants to use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor on the Galaxy S23 series globally, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions. While we don’t yet have confirmation on that, we now know that the US variants of the upcoming Galaxy flagships will definitely not switch to Exynos. The base Galaxy S23 model for the US (model number SM-S911U) recently appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing a few key details.
The Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS 3 Update Is Live Today
Good news if you’re a Fossil Gen 6 owner, the Wear OS 3 update is live today which means you can install it on your own watch. Fossil announced last week that Wear OS 3 would be landing on the Gen 6 watches on October 17. The company is right on time and as 9To5Google points out, users on Reddit are already starting to share their experience with the new software.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Alarms Don't Sync
Did you know that if you set an alarm on your phone (like a Pixel 7), it will not sync with the new Pixel Watch? Well, that is indeed the case. And Google seems to think that is okay. According to a Google Product Expert on Google’s support forums, this...
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
Only One OnePlus 11 Flagship Coming Early Next Year
It seems like only one OnePlus 11 flagship is coming early next year. The device’s name will be the OnePlus 11, which means the company is ditching the ‘Pro’ branding. Just to be clear, they’re ditching it for the initial release at least, another ‘Pro’ device may launch later in the year.
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
Samsung Reminds Everyone About Durability Of Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung takes a lot of pride in the durability of its foldable smartphones, and rightly so. Its Fold and Flip lines of foldables are unarguably the most durable out there. They are the only folding smartphones with an official IP rating for water resistance. The company recently released an ad reminding the world about these durability enhancements on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Google Pixel Fold Saga Continues, As Display Details Leak
The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time, and the latest rumor train delivers its display details. The Pixel Fold, as most of you know, refers to Google’s very first foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold display details leak, following camera info. That device is expected...
Google Significantly Increases Trade-In Values For Pixel 7
Google has decided to increase trade-in values for the Pixel 7 series. The company actually increased those trade-in values by quite a bit, especially for specific iPhone and Samsung devices. The boost is not specific to them, though. Google has opted to significantly increase trade-in values for the Pixel 7...
The Pixel Watch Faces App Launches On The Play Store
If you picked up the new Google Pixel Watch, then you probably want to get to work customizing it. There’s great news on that front, as Google released the official Pixel Watch Faces app on the Google Play store. As you can imagine, this gives you tons of watch faces to add to your Pixel Watch.
TSMC Delays 3nm Chips Production As Samsung Leads The Pack
TSMC has reportedly delayed the production of its 3nm semiconductor chips. The Taiwanese company originally planned to start churning out next-gen semiconductors last month. But according to Seeking Alpha, it hasn’t begun production yet. The firm is still on track to debut its 3nm solutions this year, though. TSMC...
