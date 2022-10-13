ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Jalen Hurts Week 6 report card: Eagles silence Cowboys hype machine

Week 6 has come and gone. The Philadelphia Eagles have conquered the Dallas Cowboys while silencing their ever-present hype machine. So far, we have yet to hear from DeMarcus Lawrence. He made a few snide remarks about Jalen Hurts and the credibility of Philly’s hot start during the days that led up to the clash on Sunday Night Football.
4 Cowboys myths that the Eagles will expose on Sunday Night Football

The Eagles meet Dallas in Week 6, and that’s no myth. The NFL prides itself on parity and being a week-to-week league. Who would have thought that, following an embarrassing loss on opening weekend (and after Dak Prescott was lost because of an injury), just five weeks later, we’d be discussing the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys’ meeting on Sunday Night Football as a battle for first place in the division? You can’t make this stuff up.
