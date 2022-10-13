ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Fightful

Frankie Kazarian Set To Relinquish X-Division Title On 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian will no longer be the X-Division Champion come Friday morning. Per an announcement made by IMPACT Wrestling Twitter account earlier today, Frankie Kazarian is set to give up the X-Division Championship on the October 20 episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. Although the announcement gives no implication that Kazarian is cashing in Option C, many X-Division Champions have relinquished the belt in the past in order to pursue Option C.
Fightful

Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Fightful

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Fightful

The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Fightful

Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era

Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Fightful

WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News

- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
Fightful

Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return

Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Fightful

More On WWE Commentary Team Changes

WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Fightful

Fightful

