Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Frankie Kazarian Set To Relinquish X-Division Title On 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian will no longer be the X-Division Champion come Friday morning. Per an announcement made by IMPACT Wrestling Twitter account earlier today, Frankie Kazarian is set to give up the X-Division Championship on the October 20 episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. Although the announcement gives no implication that Kazarian is cashing in Option C, many X-Division Champions have relinquished the belt in the past in order to pursue Option C.
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
Bobby Lashley Pitched To Gain Weight For 'Severe Depression' Storyline Over A Year Ago
Bobby Lashley is the All Mighty and looks like he's chiseled out of stone. Lashley is one of the strongest and most athletic competitors in WWE with a look second to none. Though Lashley is in great shape and stays that way through his workout and diet regiment, he has entertained the idea of putting on weight for storyline purposes.
WWE SmackDown Results (10/14/2022): Bray Wyatt Returns, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross Compete.
WWE SmackDown (10/14/2022) Live Coverage. - The show began with Karrion Kross & Scarlett getting out of a car crash before Drew McIntyre attacked Kross in the parking lot. Adam Pearce and two referees pulled McIntyre away from Kross, who was knocked out after McIntyre slammed his head into a car door.
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Dominik Brags About Sending His Dad Away From WWE Raw, Zelina Vega Raps, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. - Rey Mysterio is now officially on SmackDown and as a result, his son Dominik has taken over a signing that corresponds with an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. On Twitter, Dominik used the news to brag about sending his father away from Monday Night Raw.
Greektown Wrestling Powerbomb Symphony Results (10/15): Wardlow Appears, Mance Warner In Action
Greektown Wrestling held its Powerbomb Symphony event on October 15 from Eastminster United Church in Toronto, ON. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Joel Pearl) and highlights are below. Greektown Wrestling Powerbomb Symphony Results (10/15) - Jock Leaves Greektown If He Loses: Jock Samson def. Son...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15): Seth Rollins In The Main Event
WWE held a live event on October 15 from the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Sioux City, IA (10/15) - Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest & Rhea Ripley. -...
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
