Uptown man, father charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot plead guilty

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1SB3_0iY7osNf00

CHICAGO — A Chicago man and his father, charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 , have both pled guilty to a misdemeanor, according to court documents obtained by WGN News.

Matt Bokoski and his father, Bradley James Bokoski, 58, of Utah, traveled to Washington to hear President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Jan. 6 and followed the crowd to the Capitol, which they entered through a breached Senate door, a complaint read.

NEW ON WGNTV.COM: U.S. House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump

Photos show the two men entering the Capitol and Matthew Bokoski draped in a flag bearing Trump’s name.

The surveillance footage places them inside the building five minutes after the violent crowd breached the Capitol.

Both were arrested in May.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

They will be sentenced in Washington on Jan. 17.

