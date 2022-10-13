ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Time for a little therapy, Guardians fans. It’s been a heart-pounding, emotion-squeezing SpongeBob post-season for your favorite baseball team. I know, the Yankees beat Cleveland 4-2 at Progressive Field Sunday night. What a Sunday night it could have been ... the Guardians could have ended the series right here on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
Guardians vs. Yankees: ALDS Game 5 in rain delay

NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. is being delayed by the threat of rain. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Cleveland Cavaliers waive 5 players, including Mamadi Diakite; plan to keep 15th roster spot open

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived five players on Saturday afternoon, getting their roster below the maximum threshold. Training camp invites Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett were all let go. Combo guard R.J. Nembhard, who originally signed a two-way contract with Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2021, and appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season, was also released.
Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5 pitching matchup: RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Jameson Taillon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on Monday at Yankee Stadium. The winner take all showdown features a matchup between pitchers making their first postseason starts. New York forced game five by knocking off Cleveland on Sunday, 4-2, thanks to three early runs highlighted by a Harrison Bader home run.
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to two-way contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after being released by the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite is back. The Cavs signed Diakite -- a 6-foot-9 forward who cleared waivers Monday night at 5:01 p.m. -- to a two-way contract. Diakite appeared in all four preseason games with Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2...
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 38-15 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
