Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Here’s why Guardians’ Bryan Shaw didn’t go home: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bryan Shaw and the Guardians have an unusual relationship. What other team would drop their franchise leader in relief appearances with four games left in the season and then try to convince him to stick around for their postseason run? And what other player would say yes?
Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Time for a little therapy, Guardians fans. It’s been a heart-pounding, emotion-squeezing SpongeBob post-season for your favorite baseball team. I know, the Yankees beat Cleveland 4-2 at Progressive Field Sunday night. What a Sunday night it could have been ... the Guardians could have ended the series right here on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
Guardians vs. Yankees: ALDS Game 5 in rain delay
NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. is being delayed by the threat of rain. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
Cleveland Cavaliers waive 5 players, including Mamadi Diakite; plan to keep 15th roster spot open
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived five players on Saturday afternoon, getting their roster below the maximum threshold. Training camp invites Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett were all let go. Combo guard R.J. Nembhard, who originally signed a two-way contract with Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2021, and appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season, was also released.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: Live updates from AL Division Series Game 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amed Rosario and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Yankees in Game 5 of the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Cal Quantrill is no longer perfect at Progressive Field, but Gerrit Cole still has the Guardians’ number
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cal Quantrill entered Game 4 of the American League Division Series unbeaten (14-0) in 44 career regular season appearances at Progressive Field. Gerrit Cole was 3-0 in postseason starts against Cleveland. One way or another, something had to give. It was Cole with a dominant seven...
Watch Josh Naylor smash a 405-foot solo home run and ‘rock the baby’ in front of Gerrit Cole (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor smashed a 405-foot home run off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning and celebrated by “rocking the baby” as he circled the bases in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. It was Naylor’s first home...
Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5 pitching matchup: RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Jameson Taillon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on Monday at Yankee Stadium. The winner take all showdown features a matchup between pitchers making their first postseason starts. New York forced game five by knocking off Cleveland on Sunday, 4-2, thanks to three early runs highlighted by a Harrison Bader home run.
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to two-way contract
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after being released by the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite is back. The Cavs signed Diakite -- a 6-foot-9 forward who cleared waivers Monday night at 5:01 p.m. -- to a two-way contract. Diakite appeared in all four preseason games with Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2...
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 season preview: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, it seems that everything surrounding the Cavaliers has been sped up. That includes the start of the 2022-2023 regular season that begins on Wednesday night at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove give you the latest...
The inside story of how the Cavaliers rebuilt Isaac Okoro’s jump shot — and his confidence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The sweat beads off his forehead as Isaac Okoro launches a multitude of 3-pointers. A robotic voice booms from the speakers on each release and echoes throughout Cleveland Clinic Courts. It’s early in the morning. Practice won’t start for a few hours. None of his other teammates...
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Jack Conklin has been 2-4 before, and it had a happy ending: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin gave his teammates a ray of hope as they grapple with their three-game losing streak and 2-4 record coming off their demoralizing 38-15 loss to the Patriots. “My last year in Tennessee we were 2-4 and we ended up fishing 9-7 and...
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 38-15 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
