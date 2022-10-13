ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Man found dead in street in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street Sunday with a firearm found nearby. While officers were still at the scene, a 19-year-old woman arrived at UH Elyria Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police say the incidents are related but they did not release specific details. However, they did say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A an called the police department at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 to report his vehicle was missing from a parking lot at Detroit Avenue near Mathews Avenue. The police department checked with the towing company for the lot, and they did not tow it, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
