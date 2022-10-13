Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Related
Man assaults girlfriend after his cell phone battery dies: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 10 that her boyfriend had threatened and assaulted her at her apartment that morning after his cell phone battery drained and he could not charge it because his charger was broken. She said he also smashed a TV and laptop computer, sprayed Windex in her face...
Vehicle found damaged on Gilmour Academy grounds: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Gilmour Academy transportation employee reported Oct. 16 that the rearview mirrors had been pulled off his car sometime during the previous two nights while it had been left at the school due to mechanical issues. A check of surveillance cameras by the IT department was requested to see if...
Man found dead in street in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street Sunday with a firearm found nearby. While officers were still at the scene, a 19-year-old woman arrived at UH Elyria Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police say the incidents are related but they did not release specific details. However, they did say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Police warn residents of western Cuyahoga suburbs to lock car doors as thieves steal vehicles from driveways
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Car thefts are on the rise in Cuyahoga County’s western suburbs, and police officials are urging residents to take precautions. In the last month, five cars have been stolen from residential driveways in the middle of night, Westlake police said. Police Capt. Gerald Vogel said...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
3 Lorain County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers
Last week, law enforcement agencies in Lorain County cited several stores for allowing underage customers to buy alcohol.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Police release identities, few details in the murder-suicide of Elyria family
ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police Monday released the identities of victims in a murder-suicide in which a 69-year-old man shot and killed three family members before shooting himself. Police arrived at a mobile home in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at 11:45 p.m. Saturday after James Steadman...
Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A an called the police department at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 to report his vehicle was missing from a parking lot at Detroit Avenue near Mathews Avenue. The police department checked with the towing company for the lot, and they did not tow it, according to a police event report.
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
Detectives on the road to CarVINa: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A detective for the Arizona Department of Transportation contacted Pepper Pike police Oct. 6 on behalf of Carvana, the online used car dealer headquartered in Tempe, checking on the whereabouts of a stolen 2021 Infiniti QX80. This SUV was listed as a rental stolen out of Coral Gables, Fla., apparently...
Thieves target catalytic converters: Avon Lake police blotter
Five residents reported the catalytic converter stolen from their vehicles on September 29 and 30 and October 4. A homeowner reported an evicted tenant removed several items that didn’t belong to them on September 14. Drunk driving: Lake Road. On September 16, police stopped driver and arrested him on...
Woman charged with drug trafficking: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 5, a driver was stopped for not having a valid license. She also had an outstanding warrant. During an inventory of the car, six pounds of marijuana was discovered. The woman was charged with drug trafficking and operating without a license. Theft: Lear Nagle Road. A man reported...
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Driver says squirrel contributed to rollover crash: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Rollover crash: King James Parkway. Officers at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 responded to a call that a vehicle was flipped over on King James Parkway. When officers arrived, the driver of the overturned Acura was out of the car. The Acura had struck a parked landscaping vehicle. The driver said that he swerved to avoid striking a squirrel, which caused the collision.
Police: Shots fired into vehicle after a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills
Shots were fired into a vehicle in Willoughby Hills after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.
Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 7