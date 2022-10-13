Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street Sunday with a firearm found nearby. While officers were still at the scene, a 19-year-old woman arrived at UH Elyria Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police say the incidents are related but they did not release specific details. However, they did say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

