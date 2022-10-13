Read full article on original website
How much will Nvidia’s RTX 4080 12GB unlaunch cost partners?
When Nvidia caved to customer outrage and decided to “unlaunch” its 4080 12GB card, its add-in board (AIB) partners were already frantically pushing on the behind-the-scene work that has to be done to get graphics cards prepped, packaged, and ready to sell to eager customers. Nvidia isn’t canceling the card, please note. It’s going to give it a new name, most likely something like the GeForce RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti.
This Alienware gaming PC is $450 off in rare flash sale
One of the most attractive gaming PC deals available today is on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop at Dell. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,400 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $450 off the usual price. Tremendous value for what it offers, it’s ideal for anyone looking to play their favorite games in a traditional gaming desktop-style setup. Hit the buy button now if you know it’s for you or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus is only $200 at Walmart today
It’s never a bad time to search through the best gaming deals, and right now one of the best gaming monitor deals is worth taking a look at. Walmart has discounted the Asus 27-inch gaming monitor an impressive $100, bringing its price down to just $199 from its regular price of $299. This would pair nicely with one of the best gaming desktops, and free shipping is included with your purchase, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while you can.
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today
Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.
U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
An Investor's Look at Semiconductors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
Microsoft Edge now warns when your typos can lead to being phished
Microsoft has detailed its latest effort to protect against various types of fraud that can happen via a method as simple as spelling a website URL incorrectly. The company has announced as of Monday that it is adding website typo protection to its Microsoft Defender SmartScreen service, to aid against web threats such as “typosquatters.” These types of cybercrime can include phishing, malware, and other scams.
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.
The best Chromebooks for kids
There are a lot of great Chromebooks out there, but if you just want something cheap and cheerful for your kids to use, you don't have to buy one of the best. The best Chromebooks for kids need to be durable, easy to use, and affordable. That’s a tall order when there are so many to choose from.
How to run Stable Diffusion on your Mac
AI image generation has quickly become a popular – and somewhat controversial – pocket of the internet, so you may be wondering how to use apps like Stable Diffusion on your Mac. Stable Diffusion can easily create AI images on your Mac with the right workarounds, and the setup isn’t difficult.
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022
Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
With DisplayPort 2.1, longer cables won’t reduce throughput
The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) today announced the release of DisplayPort 2.1. It brings a few improvements over DisplayPort 2.0, such as tighter compliance with USB Type-C and USB4 PHY specifications, improved connectivity through DisplayPort tunneling over USB4, and longer cable lengths while maintaining high throughput. Hot off the...
The EU is about to ban all the best TVs you can buy
The European Union is about to ban most of the best TVs you can buy. And if you think that couldn’t affect you, think again. As of the time of this article’s publication, a revised restriction on TV power consumption goes into effect in the 27 European nations that make up the EU on March 1, 2023. If nothing changes between now and then, there won’t be a single 8K TV that can be sold in the EU. The rule also will affect a couple of 4K OLED TVs, 65-inch QD-OLED TVs, and at least one high-performance 4K QLED TV.
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
