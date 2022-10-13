Riverhead appoints new NJROTC senior instructor, adopts policy on teaching about controversial issues: Oct. 11 school board meeting

Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
sbstatesman.com
New York Times misconstrued students’ role in professor’s dismissal
As a sophomore at Stony Brook University studying biochemistry and following the pre-med track, Kathryn Ravano is enrolled in an organic chemistry course. Without even delving into its content, the words “organic chemistry” carry an ominous weight. Students sigh at its mention. It is unofficially known amongst students as the “weed out” course for pre-med students.
Volunteers clean up streets, parks and beaches throughout Riverhead in third annual fall event
Volunteers fanned out across town yesterday for the third annual fall cleanup, coordinated by the Riverhead Litter Committee. Committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel, who was at Town Hall early yesterday morning to distribute trash bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, estimated that about 100 volunteers were participating in the event, with some Riverhead High School groups, including the AP Spanish class, getting a jump start on the cleanup Friday afternoon.
Residents put culinary skills to the test at the Butterfly Effect Project’s cook-off
Thirteen contestants competed for top honors in the Butterfly Effect Project’s Second Annual Harvest Festival and Cook-off today on the grounds of First Baptist Church of Riverhead. The contestants served up delectable dishes across a variety of cuisines to festival-goers for sampling and voting. Virginia Carpenter’s butternut squash soup,...
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
County vendors feeling the pinch of Suffolk computer systems hack
Since then, computer systems have been shut down while experts get the county back online. But electronic payments to vendors that do business with the county have been shut down as well.
Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader
A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr. At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
Around Town: October 16
On Sunday, October 9 a surprise baby shower was held at Little Birchwood in Polish Town for Kara Andruszkiewicz who is expecting a daughter around December 7. The restaurant was filled with colorful balloon arches and baby presents galore to welcome the baby to be. Kara’s grandmother Joan Fleischman was present and yesterday she celebrated her 90thbirthday. Kara was flanked by her mom Joan and mother-in-law Kathy Paulos along with 60 plus family and friends were a part of this beautiful affair playing Baby Bingo, guess the answers to mom and dad’s questions and a card filled out with baby due date, weight, height, length etc and the winner to find out when Ella Grace comes into the world. Her husband to be David Paulos was just as excited and boy did, he has his work cut out taking home the presents and diapers galore. A fun filled afternoon for all! Congratulations to the beautiful couple who will tie the knot in March 2023.
Hustle for the Muscle hosted by Southampton Youth Bureau
Students in kindergarten through second grade can learn the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through “Hustle for the Muscle” on Wednesdays starting Oct. 26 through Dec. 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Flanders Youth Center. This program will teach students how to lead a healthy...
adelphi.edu
Meghan E. Lombardo ’14, JD
Adelphi truly values its students. Attorney at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Meghan Lombardo was discerning when deciding where to pursue her college education. She. chose Adelphi because she was impressed by the qualifications and broad areas of scholarship. of the University’s faculty, the warm and unpretentious students she...
Planning Board adopts final scope of review for Riverhead Logistics Center
In a 3-0 vote, with Chairperson Joann Waski and Member George Nunnaro absent, the Riverhead Planning Board last week voted to adopt the final scoping statement for the 641,000-square-foot Riverhead Logistics Center on Middle Road in Calverton. The final scope details the required environmental review for the project. The applicant’s...
Planning Board concludes hearing on Elton Street site where indoor shooting range is planned
Residents filled the Town Hall meeting room last Thursday evening to weigh on in two controversial proposals before the Riverhead Planning Board: a site plan application for the vacant Elton Street site where an indoor shooting range is planned and a 641,000-square-foot logistics center on Middle Road. (See separate story.)
Police: Man accused of exposing himself at Suffolk County Community College
The incident happened in a bathroom on the Ammerman Campus last week on Oct. 5.
Candidate debates in state races to take place Oct. 17, hosted by League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will hold candidate debates in the First Assembly District and First Senate District races on Monday evening, Oct. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The debates will be held via Zoom and can be viewed live on...
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
News 12
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
CBS News
Suffolk County hack impacting local real estate market
There's more fallout after the Suffolk County government website was hacked. It turns out, many of the county's services are still not working properly. CBS2's John Dias reports.
As cold weather arrives, Riverhead VFW looks to distribute new winter parkas to veterans in need
Riverhead’s VFW Auxiliary Post 2476 has 12 dozen winter parkas to give away to local veterans in need. The jackets were donated to VFW Auxiliary Post 2161 in upstate Middleburgh by Veterans Miracle Center in Albany, Middleburgh VFW Post 2161 President Susan Lewis said. The Middlburgh auxiliary passed some along to the Riverhead auxiliary for distribution to veterans in the Riverhead area.
