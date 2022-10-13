Read full article on original website
AAA: Car-Deer collisions 'dangerous, costly'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —This time of year marks the period when vehicle-deer collisions increase, and Kansas roadways are no exception. "We're just reminding people to really be aware that deer are out and about," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It can happen any time. You may find them on the road at any time of the day, but especially during dawn and dusk hours, when they are more active."
SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
AAA Kansas: Saturday is National Move Over Day
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October 15 is National Move Over Day and AAA Kansas is reminding drivers that it's important to keep workers and anyone else on the side of the road safe. "We are using this as a reminder, not only that day, but every day, to always look for, especially, emergency responders, law enforcement, towing operators, construction crews, even people dealing with a broken down vehicle on the side of the road."
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
AAA: Gas prices will remain volatile with oil market uncertainty
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced earlier this month that they will make their largest cut in output since 2020 to support the overall oil market. Though that move hasn't impacted the pump yet, it may mitigate traditional seasonal decreases. "That really hasn't provided...
