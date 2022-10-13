HUTCHINSON, Kan. —This time of year marks the period when vehicle-deer collisions increase, and Kansas roadways are no exception. "We're just reminding people to really be aware that deer are out and about," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It can happen any time. You may find them on the road at any time of the day, but especially during dawn and dusk hours, when they are more active."

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO