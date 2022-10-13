Read full article on original website
Related
The Side of Monaco Most Travelers Don't See
In Monaco, one traveler goes beyond the casino-and-Porsche clichés and explores a rich multilingual culture, the Monégasque.
Why Valais Switzerland is Perfect for Families
A dad and veteran AFAR traveler checks out the scene in Nendaz, which offers all kinds of winter fun for everyone in your gang.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep3: Irish Roots
In the third episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” Croatian-Irish-American journalist Brendan Francis Newnam travels to Ireland to—finally—explore his Irish roots.
A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it
Lifting a 35-year arms embargo on Cyprus may free up more Soviet weaponry to give to Ukraine, but a major NATO ally is not happy with the US decision.
In Paris, Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain Is a Literary Dream
Pavillon Faubourg—a stylish unification of three distinct 17th-century buildings—opened in April 2022 in the sixth arrondissement.
Delta Is Adding These New Europe Routes in 2023
Delta is launching (or relaunching) routes to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland in the summer of 2023.
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
How Traveling in Japan Has Changed Since the Pandemic
Beginning October 11, fully vaccinated independent travelers can enter Japan. A Tokyo-based writer shares what travelers should prepare for.
Thailand to Drop COVID Requirements for Travelers in October
Starting October 1, travelers won't need to prove vaccination status or take a pre-departure COVID test to enter Thailand.
7 Best Hotels in Iceland to Book Right Now
Deplar Farm, the Bubble Hotel, and the Ion Adventure Hotel are some of the best hotels in Iceland to book on your next trip.
Where to See Puffins Along the U.K.'s Coast
The British coast is one of the best places in the world to view the Atlantic puffin. Here's where to find them in the U.K.
Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam—What Travelers Need to Know
The U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic is the first new member to join the SkyTeam alliance—which includes Delta, Air France, and KLM—in eight years.
10 Best Places to Travel in December
From exploring Christmas lights in Colombia to the delicious foods of Tasmania, here are 10 of the best places to travel in December 2022.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0