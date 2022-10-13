ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

Hardeeville Festival on Main happening this weekend

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLhoO_0iY7mpf400

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville preparing for the biggest public event of the year, and lot of fun for the whole family.

The third annual Festival on Main starts Friday night. It includes live music, rides, food games and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6KJ5_0iY7mpf400

Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) and day-long

Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) festivities will include a variety of amusement rides plus numerous

food trucks and craft vendors. There will also be a classic car display, a corn-hole tournament

with cash prizes and axe throwing, an exciting carnival-style game of skill.

Officials say it’s a great way to show off their city.

“We take care of our residents but we also help bring in the tourism part of it,” said Imelda Golden, Programs and Event Mgr, City of Hardeeville. “We want our visitors to come in and have a good time last year we had 5,000-6,000 people over the weekend so every year we try and go bigger.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppgHx_0iY7mpf400

Two styles of popular music with be featured at the festival, one each night.

On Friday, Deas-Guyz will have center stage with their mix of old favorite Motown selections plus Rhythm and Blues, Reggae and Pop, Rock dance tunes.

Then on Saturday, a nationally known group, The Reagan Years, will treat the crowd with

diverse sounds of the 1980s, performing hits ranging from Pop Rock to Heavy Metal and New Wave.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Unity of Savannah dedicates peace pole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization is working to promote peace in the community, dedicating a peace pole on Sunday afternoon. It sits outside Unity of Savannah on Sunset Boulevard. Organizers said nearly a year of work is behind the peace pole. As the community continues to grapple with violence, crime and conflict it’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pumpkins, the superfood not just for lattes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pumpkin is a superfood that isn’t just for lattes, holiday pies or to be scooped out for jack o’lantern making purposes.  Packed with health benefits, this fruit is so nutritional, it should be enjoyed during its peak season of September 15 through November 15. When out of season, canned pumpkin can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide

Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

What is Global Cat Day?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Global Cat Day is Sunday, October 16. WSAV Now’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Coryn Julien from Alley Cat Allies about the special day and what it means for the international cat advocacy organization. “It’s a day of action for cats,” Julien said. “It’s a day when we call on people around […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants

Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Deep Well Project to host open house for new financial stability initiative

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island’s Deep Well Project is launching a unique family financial stability initiative. The initiative is called “Circles” and centers around the idea of building intentional friendships across income lines. The nonprofit has reached dozens of communities across the country pairing low-income families with middle- and upper-income volunteers. The […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy