Kern County, CA

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October.

Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch

The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin patch is scheduled to be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 and kids under 5 get in free. Admission will also get you one free trip through the corn maze.

Halloween Car Show

The Bristol Cares Halloween Car Show will be presented by Greenlawn Funeral Homes at the Bakersfield RV Resort on Wible Road.

The free event is scheduled for Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature vendor booths, music, a trunk or treat, a costume contest, prize drawings and food from the Crest Bar & Grill.

If you would like to register a vehicle or motorcycle the registration fee is $35. For more information contact the foundation at 661-716-8000 or email cherie.shoemake@bristolhospice.com .

October Fun Fest

Murray Family Farms is hosting the fun fest daily throughout October from noon to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the Big Red Barn on General Beale Road.

The event will feature a corn maze, tractor tours, a sunflower maze, super slides and more.

To buy tickets, see pricing and more information click here .

Scare Valley

Every weekend in October at Sam Lynn Ball Park on Chester Avenue community members can visit Scare Valley , Halloweenville and a pumpkin patch.

The pumpkin patch is free entry and opens at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Halloweenville is $10 per person and children under 2 enter for free. Guests receive 10 splat balls per paid entry. Halloweenville is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Scare Valley opens at dusk and tickets vary between $20 to $40 depending on the day.

For more information on ticket pricing and hours click here .

Tehachapi Trunk-or-Treat

The Tehachapi Police Foundation is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event at Green Street and Centennial Plaza in Downtown Tehachapi on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Candy donations are being accepted at the Tehachapi Police Department.

CALM Autumn Nights

CALM is hosting Autumn Nights this October. The event will be held every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids ages 4 to 15. Kids 3 and under enter free.

