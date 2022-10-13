ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

thecoastlandtimes.com

Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner

Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Missing Norfolk man found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk found a man who had been missing Monday. According to the police department, Fred Branton, 69, was missing after being last seen on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. near the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. It was noted that he may be...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery

According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
HAMPTON, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
13News Now

Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

1 dead, 1 in the hospital following crash in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Chesapeake Monday, according to police. Just before 12:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries on Battlefield Boulevard near Gainsborough Square, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Once there, officers...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wvtf.org

How should Virginia schools measure student progress?

What should happen to a school that doubles test scores but still does not make the grade?. The idea that schools should get credit for improving student performance is a controversial one. Critics say a school that does not make the grade should face consequences. But, Chad Stewart at the Virginia Education Association says teaching to the test encourages schools to focus on students on the bubble while ignoring students most in need.
VIRGINIA STATE
