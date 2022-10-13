Read full article on original website
Doctors: Flu season expected to start earlier and be more severe
Based on CDC data, flu season is said to be starting earlier and may be more severe, compared to this time last year.
"Smiling today, seven surgeries later" | Former patient, doctor reunite at Operation Smile 40-year celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At the age of 26, Shaun Warnecke of Chesapeake smiles and laughs a lot. "It feels incredible," said Warnecke with, of course, a smile on his face. "Yeah, [I'm] smiling today! Seven surgeries later." The past 20 years for Warnecke haven't made it easy for...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
peninsulachronicle.com
Free Customer Service Training For Hospitality Industry Workers Offered October 20
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau and Hampton Roads Workforce Council are hosting free customer service training on unconscious bias. The training will be held on Thursday, October 20 at the Denbigh Community Center located...
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
Missing Norfolk man found safe
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk found a man who had been missing Monday. According to the police department, Fred Branton, 69, was missing after being last seen on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. near the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. It was noted that he may be...
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery
According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
Opioid crisis: Rainbow fentanyl confiscated in neighboring states, Virginia could be next
HAMPTON, Va. — Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Jarod Forget believes fentanyl-laced pills disguised as opioids are the deadliest threat the country has seen in quite a while. "Just last year, we analyzed the pills that were seized by DEA. We found that four out of every...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
1 dead, 1 in the hospital following crash in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Chesapeake Monday, according to police. Just before 12:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries on Battlefield Boulevard near Gainsborough Square, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Once there, officers...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wvtf.org
How should Virginia schools measure student progress?
What should happen to a school that doubles test scores but still does not make the grade?. The idea that schools should get credit for improving student performance is a controversial one. Critics say a school that does not make the grade should face consequences. But, Chad Stewart at the Virginia Education Association says teaching to the test encourages schools to focus on students on the bubble while ignoring students most in need.
