Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
'I'm angry. My child is home hurt' | Mother of student attacked at JFK High School demands action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fight that unfolded at John F. Kennedy High School Thursday afternoon. They say a group of up to six people who were not students walked on campus without permission, entered a classroom and began attacking a female student before using pepper spray.
Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours.
CBS News
Sacramento County Jail on lockdown after officers exposed to Fentanyl
The Sacramento County Jail has been put on lockdown after officers were exposed to Fentanyl. According to a County Jail representative, two Sacramento Police officers were exposed to Fentanyl on money while booking a suspect.
2 officers, 1 deputy taken to hospital after exposure to unknown substance at Sacramento County jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three law enforcement officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Sacramento County jail, officials said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two Sacramento police officers were booking an arrestee and gathering his property when...
Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
‘Heartbroken:’ Community reacts to Pittsburg shooting that injured a mother, boy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her eight-year-old boy are in stable condition after the two were chased down and shot Friday night in Pittsburg. It happened near the police station and city hall. Investigators say this was the result of domestic violence. Bassam Ahmed was behind the register at Parkside Parket in Pittsburg […]
Four adults and one minor arrested after striking Stockton police patrol car
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four adults and one minor were arrested on Saturday night by Stockton Police Officers after dodging a traffic stop which then caused a short pursuit leading the suspects to hit a patrol vehicle. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers arrived at the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane after […]
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
Suspected serial killer arrested while on 'mission to kill'
Police arrested a man who is believed to be a serial killer in Stockton, California, on Saturday. Officers shared that they think he was “out hunting” at the time of his arrest.
River Valley High student-athletes involved in slave auction video to speak at NAACP forum
YUBA CITY, Calif. — People will have a chance to hear from River Valley High School student-athletes involved in a viral slave auction TikTok video Monday evening. According to a news release, there will be a 6 p.m. press conference at the Greater Sacramento NAACP office to address the video.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0