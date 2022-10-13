SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...

