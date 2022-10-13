ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
CBS Sacramento

Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours. 
FOX40

Community of Stockton reacts to suspect arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton residents are reacting to the recent arrest of the suspected serial killer in their home city. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early Saturday morning after a surveillance team watched him, found a pattern, and determined he was hunting to kill someone. The Stockton Police Department said Brownlee was wearing dark clothing […]
KCRA.com

Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
Fox40

3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
