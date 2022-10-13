Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Steven Beach
Steven Beach, 51, of Richland Center died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on November 29, 1970, the son of Ronald Beach and Linda Harvey. Steven attended Boscobel High School and eventually went on to receive a college degree. He loved fishing, playing guitar, writing music and drawing. Steven was an amazing artist. He loved spending time with family and being outdoors.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Ingemon Moe
Robert Ingemon “Bob” Moe, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the age of 90. He had suffered through many months of failing physical health. Bob was born in 1932 in Ferndale, Michigan, the youngest child of Ingemon and Florence (Larson) Moe. The family moved to Mexico, Missouri where Bob graduated high school. Bob enlisted in the army and served as a surveyor with the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska in support of the Korean War. Bob returned to Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He then went to the University of California, Berkeley to earn a master’s degree in traffic engineering. It was at Berkeley that Bob met Florence White. They were married in 1957 and settled in Milwaukee, where Bob began work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Bob and Florence raised five children in Wauwatosa and Madison, Wisconsin. Sadly, after thirty-three years of marriage, Florence passed away.
Channel 3000
Velda Mae Weeks
Velda Mae Weeks (nee Hess): Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Passed away peacefully 10/14/2022 at age 88 in Prairie du Sac, WI. Previously resided near Henderson, IA, Des Moines, IA, Nevada, IA, and multiple states and countries during service as a military spouse. Velda’s spirit, humor, devotion to service, and never-ending love of family will be deeply missed.
Channel 3000
Sally Ann Schlack
MADISON / LAND O’LAKES – Sally Ann Schlack, age 87, of Land O’Lakes, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Rhinelander, Wis., the daughter of John “Clyde” and Elsie (Sparks) Dussault.
Channel 3000
Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf
Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
Channel 3000
Nancy Jean Barth
MONONA / MONROE – Nancy Jean Barth, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Born on Sept. 20, 1931, to Helen (Wartenweiler) and Oscar Moldenhauer, Nancy grew up in Monroe, Wis. After graduating as valedictorian from Monroe High School (Go Cheesemakers!), she earned a degree in Science Education and a minor in Music from the Whitewater Teachers College. While at Whitewater, she was president of Pi Lambda Theta, the National Honor Organization for women in education.
Channel 3000
James W. Frey
James W. Frey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. His sense of humor and the sounds of his tinkering on projects in the garage will be missed. He...
Channel 3000
John A. Paitl
John A. Paitl, age 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. John was born on May 20, 1929 in Menominee, MI to George and Jennie Paitl. He graduated from Menominee High School where he started studying printing. After high school graduation, he worked on a weekly newspaper, the Journal Democrat, in DePere. While in DePere he also played for the Green Bay Packers, no kidding. He played tuba in a band called The Lumberjacks which provided entertainment at the games. In 1951 he was drafted into the US Army. Upon returning, he married the love of his life, Joan Menigoz, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Cathedral in Madison. John started working at Webcrafters in 1956 and retired in 1992. John and Joan were charter members of St. Peter Catholic Church. He loved traveling and camping with his family, spending winters with Joan in Florida after retirement, and annual family campouts. Even up until his last days, John’s sense of humor made us smile.
Channel 3000
Janet Josvai
Janet Josvai passed away in her sleep on October 4, 2022, at the age of 79. She held a master’s degree in Library Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and had an undergraduate degree from UW Stevens Point in Philosophy. I have many fond memories of my brother Sam and I playing monopoly in the room next door as she was attending classes. She always told us to be quiet and behave, which we rarely did.
Channel 3000
Marilyn Andrews Cashwell
CROSS PLAINS – Marilyn Andrews Cashwell, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed from this life into Jesus’ presence after losing her battle to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, just two days after celebrating her 64th wedding anniversary. Marilyn was born on Dec. 21, 1936, in New Bedford,...
Channel 3000
Badger volleyball’s Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team is stacking up the wins, and stacking up the awards. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first time in her career that she has won the award. A dangerous...
Channel 3000
Sunday Reads: Making a once in a lifetime comeback—twice
This short essay originally appeared as the introduction to the September edition of Madison Magazine’s monthly “Sunday Reads” newsletter, curated by Senior Editor Maggie Ginsberg. The rest of the monthly newsletter includes links to other articles within and outside of the magazine, plus book coverage and other literary news around town. Sign up for future newsletters at the bottom of this post. There is still time to sign up for the next newsletter, which will be emailed on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Channel 3000
Middleton closes regular season with crosstown win at home
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Badger men’s basketball passed over by AP poll, will start unranked
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s basketball team has a lot to prove this season. After ending last season ranked No. 14 and winning the Big Ten regular season championship, Wisconsin will start this season unranked. The Badgers’ season unceremoniously ended at Fiserv Forum last March, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Channel 3000
Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — A third Badger football player is set to leave the team following Paul Chryst’s firing. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he entered the transfer portal. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a touchdown and averaging 13 receiving yards per game.
Channel 3000
Wineke: Madison Symphony Orchestra is more Than music
There are things about the Madison Symphony Orchestra concerts that make me happy but don’t directly involve listening to music. For example: At the opening of Friday night’s concert, Conductor John DeMain came on stage to explain the absence of General Manager Ann Bowen from last month’s opening concert.
Comments / 0