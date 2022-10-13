Read full article on original website
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug through the recently released source code for the Pixel 7 range...
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rival the best flagship phones from competitors at a lower price and to make them even more enticing, Google has boosted Samsung Galaxy and iPhone trade-in values. The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by...
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
If you're looking for the perfect low-cost Android tablet with the most competitive list of features, sharpest possible screen, and most generous storage space available for (well) under 200 bucks ahead of the holidays, you might want to look no further than Lenovo's official US e-store right now. While "perfect"...
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Hurry and get the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at one of its lowest ever prices while you can
Talk about perfect timing! On the very same day that the recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro flagship lost its "Pro" branding, the company's 10 Pro powerhouse is scoring yet another interesting discount. This arrives less than a week on the heels of Amazon's absolutely killer October Prime Day deals, and...
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark leak pegs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a beast
In what may be one of the first cases of leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor benchmarks before Qualcomm announces its full specs list next month, a purported Galaxy S23 has made a cameo on Geekbench, processor core scores in tow. Samsung Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor...
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon. Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge...
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models. Accessory makers are told about specs before products...
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches start getting Wear OS 3, but some features are missing
Fossil confirmed last week that the highly-anticipated Wear OS 3 for Gen 6 smartwatches will be rolled out beginning October 17. The announcement was made along with the reveal of the company’s first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which is now available for purchase for $300.
Some Pixel 7 series users are complaining about a scrolling bug
The Pixel 7 series has just been released and already we are hearing from users about a bug that has surfaced. According to some Reddit users (via Android Police), scrolling on the Pixel 7 line has become an issue. Sometimes the user will scroll and travel more than he wanted to and other times the scrolling will take the user practically nowhere.
TSMC delays production of 3nm chips as Samsung Foundry takes process leadership
TSMC and Samsung are currently battling each other for control of process leadership. Right now, Samsung Foundry has started shipping chips produced using the 3nm process node. The smaller the node size, the smaller the transistors being used with that particular component. That allows more transistors to fit inside a chip. And the higher the transistor count, usually the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is.
UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses
UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection. As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K...
