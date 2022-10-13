ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets

Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand

What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet

9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display

During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark leak pegs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a beast

In what may be one of the first cases of leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor benchmarks before Qualcomm announces its full specs list next month, a purported Galaxy S23 has made a cameo on Geekbench, processor core scores in tow. Samsung Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout

Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies

Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch

Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches start getting Wear OS 3, but some features are missing

Fossil confirmed last week that the highly-anticipated Wear OS 3 for Gen 6 smartwatches will be rolled out beginning October 17. The announcement was made along with the reveal of the company’s first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which is now available for purchase for $300.
INDIA
Phone Arena

Some Pixel 7 series users are complaining about a scrolling bug

The Pixel 7 series has just been released and already we are hearing from users about a bug that has surfaced. According to some Reddit users (via Android Police), scrolling on the Pixel 7 line has become an issue. Sometimes the user will scroll and travel more than he wanted to and other times the scrolling will take the user practically nowhere.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

TSMC delays production of 3nm chips as Samsung Foundry takes process leadership

TSMC and Samsung are currently battling each other for control of process leadership. Right now, Samsung Foundry has started shipping chips produced using the 3nm process node. The smaller the node size, the smaller the transistors being used with that particular component. That allows more transistors to fit inside a chip. And the higher the transistor count, usually the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses

UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection. As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy