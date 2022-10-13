WHITEWATER, Wis. — A record-breaking night was capped off with a Friday victory for the UW-Whitewater football team. Nearly 19,000 fans packed into Perkins Stadium to catch the game between the Warhawks and the UW-Oshkosh Titans. The exact attendance, 18,951, is a record for both the stadium and the WIAC. It was also the largest-ever crowd for a Division III football game held on campus.

