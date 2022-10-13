Read full article on original website
Norbert Fredrick Saba
DEERFIELD – Norbert F. Saba, age 82, of Deerfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. He was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Amarillo, Texas to Marian and Andrew Saba. On Oct. 30, 1999, he married the love of his life, Mary Bourenske. Norbert worked for the Denny’s...
Warhawks break attendance record in win over UW-Oshkosh
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A record-breaking night was capped off with a Friday victory for the UW-Whitewater football team. Nearly 19,000 fans packed into Perkins Stadium to catch the game between the Warhawks and the UW-Oshkosh Titans. The exact attendance, 18,951, is a record for both the stadium and the WIAC. It was also the largest-ever crowd for a Division III football game held on campus.
