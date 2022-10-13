ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Vigil to be held for man killed in quadruple shooting near UC Berkeley

By John Ferrannini, Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN LORENZO, Calif. ( KRON ) – A vigil was held Thursday for the youth religious leader killed near the University of California, Berkeley early Saturday.

Isamaeli “Eli” Mata’afa was remembered at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 with a candlelit vigil at the San Lorenzo Community Church at 945 Paseo Grande in San Lorenzo. Mata’afa, who hailed from the American Samoa territory, had been a ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion.

Mata’afa was killed after a shooting early Saturday in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, near the UC Berkeley campus. The incident was first reported to police around 1:35 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a fight had broken out and led to a quadruple shooting.

All four were taken to the hospital; three survived and Mata’afa died. Berkeley city councilman Rigel Robinson identified him as “a mentor in the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

