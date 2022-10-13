Vigil to be held for man killed in quadruple shooting near UC Berkeley

SAN LORENZO, Calif. ( KRON ) – A vigil was held Thursday for the youth religious leader killed near the University of California, Berkeley early Saturday.

Isamaeli “Eli” Mata’afa was remembered at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 with a candlelit vigil at the San Lorenzo Community Church at 945 Paseo Grande in San Lorenzo. Mata’afa, who hailed from the American Samoa territory, had been a ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion.

Mata’afa was killed after a shooting early Saturday in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, near the UC Berkeley campus. The incident was first reported to police around 1:35 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a fight had broken out and led to a quadruple shooting.

All four were taken to the hospital; three survived and Mata’afa died. Berkeley city councilman Rigel Robinson identified him as “a mentor in the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.”

