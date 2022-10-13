ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Guest Columnist: Malibu’s most critical election: Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Malibu’s most critical election: Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

By Wade Major

Guest Columnist

“There’s more money there [in Malibu] than there is here [in Santa Monica] by light years.” — Sue Himmelrich, Santa Monica Mayor, February 8, Santa Monica City Council Meeting.

This November, Malibu faces its most critical election since cityhood — only it’s not for city council… but school board. And it impacts every single resident of this community — whether or not you have children.

Got your attention?

Advertisement

Six years after the 2016 Noguera Report identified glaring problems in the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), the district has yet to address any of them — to the great detriment of both communities. As of this writing, morale among parents and enmity between Santa Monica and Malibu has never been worse, and the nagging achievement gap continues to receive little more than lip service. It’s clear these are systemic problems which will not be remedied except through a complete overhaul of the school board.

In a matter of weeks, in league with like-minded Santa Monica voters, we finally have that chance. If Malibu rallies on behalf of the slate of Stacy Rouse, Miles Warner, Angela DiGaetano, and Esther Hickman — we can flip the board majority for the first time in history, finally securing the school district our children — and voters — deserve. That’s why all four have received the unprecedented endorsement of the entire Malibu City Council and all six candidates for City Council. But endorsements alone can’t win unless Malibu voters show up in force to support the slate as well as the “A Brighter Future” PAC (aka ABF) which has formally endorsed them.

The slate represents the first-ever serious shot at meaningful change in a deeply dysfunctional district historically dominated by a politicized, intractable status quo. Stacy Rouse, Esther Hickman, Miles Warner, and Angela DiGaetano — three of whom have children in the district — are anything but status quo. Their election would install a new board majority as disconnected from special interests as it is connected to the concerns of parents and voters in both communities.

Santa Monica politicians like Mayor Himmelrich, however, continue to peddle falsehoods like the quote above as a pretext for the disparate treatment which has so poisoned the relationship between our cities. Never mind the fact that Santa Monica’s 90402 routinely ranks as one of the 50 wealthiest zip codes in America — a list Malibu’s 90265 has never cracked. Further, if all of Santa Monica were inserted into the list of the 100 most populous cities in America, it would rank #4 behind New York in terms of spending per resident. Why, then, such animus and dishonesty? Because the Santa Monica special interests, to whom the current board majority is beholden, view the district as a conduit to other priorities which could be more easily funded if Malibu schools simply ceased to exist, leaving all district dollars in Santa Monica.

Just how powerful is the hold that Santa Monica has over Malibu? Malibu contributes 13 percent of the district’s students but pays 35 percent of its budget because Santa Monica’s population of 94,000 versus our 10,000 furnishes it a nearly insurmountable electoral advantage to do whatever it wants.

None of this is new to veterans of the Malibu High PCB fiasco and the indignity of the district’s callous inattention during the Woolsey Fire. But why should it matter to Malibu voters who don’t have kids?

  • The control Santa Monica exercises over Malibu through the SMMUSD shows up on every resident’s tax bill to the tune of an estimated $1,800 per household, whether they have children or not. A new board committed to fiscal accountability and transparency would sever the political bonds which currently grant well-connected special interests nearly unlimited power to raise (and keep) our taxes.
  • A new board majority would reflect the concerns of parents, not special interests, enabling good faith negotiations over district separation to move forward. With special interests no longer able to obstruct negotiations via district surrogates, our city government would be relieved of a costly and longstanding headache.
  • Whereas current district economics reward Santa Monica for Malibu disenrollment, a new board would enable Malibu to strengthen its schools and attract new families committed to at least a decade or more in Malibu. Stronger, more stable neighborhoods means fewer STRs and rehab facilities, less real estate inventory available for foreign and Wall Street speculation, and a new generation of future Malibu leaders prepared to take over as stewards of our city, its beaches, and mountains.
  • A new board majority representative of district families, and not Santa Monica special interests, would further facilitate cooperation on matters of mutual benefit, sparing Malibu taxpayers and city staff the ongoing costs, fiscal and emotional, of having to deal with an untrustworthy partner with adverse interests.

This isn’t just the most important school district vote in our history — it’s the most significant vote for local control since cityhood. No matter your vote for city council — please rally your friends and neighbors to support Stacy Rouse, Miles Warner, Angela DiGaetano, and Esther Hickman for the SMMUSD Board of Education. Learn more and help support the candidates by going to mileswarnersmmusd.com , angelaforschoolboard.com , vote4estherhickman.org , vote4stacyrouse.org , and abrighterfuturepac.org .

The post Guest Columnist: Malibu’s most critical election: Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Malibu Coalition For Slow Growth

Dear Editor, I write as Co-Founder of the Malibu Coalition for Slow Growth, a thirty-one-year-old organization that is dedicated to working for the preservation of Malibu’s small town character, natural environment, and rural ambiance. We are proud to support Bill Sampson and Ryan Embree for Malibu City Council. In looking over the field of candidates, […] The post Letter to The Editor: Malibu Coalition For Slow Growth appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County

The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Arts Commission accepts donated art piece by David Kramer

To start off the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on Sept. 27, commission members raised questions regarding temporary use permits to host events.   Commissioner Peter Jones asked Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo if the poetry jubilation required a temporary use permit.  “It did not, we kind of go by intended use, and we we’re only […] The post Malibu Arts Commission accepts donated art piece by David Kramer appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
idesignarch.com

Mediterranean Style Ocean Front Home In Laguna Beach

Located on Barranca Way in Laguna Beach, California, this Mediterranean inspired luxury home enjoys breathtaking views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. There is a beautiful stone entry courtyard with outdoor fireplace a private spa fountain. Gorgeous designer craftsmanship includes Custom Italian Teak doors and hand crafted cabinetry. Via:...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Katherine Row 1954-2022

On September 21st, Katherine Row passed away peacefully in the company of friends and loved ones in Thousand Oaks after a long and spirited battle with cancer. Born in Massachusetts, Katie moved to California in the 1980s to pursue her career as a journalist and start a family. Calling Malibu home since 1991, Katie enjoyed […] The post Katherine Row 1954-2022 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Honoring activist Sara Wan

Friends and admirers of coastal activist celebrated her life with memorial at Calamigos Beach Club By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Former colleagues and friends of the late Sara Wan gathered at the Calamigos Beach Club on Oct. 8 to honor her life and legacy by sharing memories of her tenacious spirit and […] The post Honoring activist Sara Wan appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles

The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events for the week of Oct. 13

THURS, OCT. 13 HALLOWEEN BASH AND LUNCHEON AT CITY HALL Get ready to boogie in the ‘Bu at the Malibu Senior Center Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Appropriate costumes are encouraged. Lunch catered by El Pollo Loco and entertainment will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. To […] The post Calendar of events for the week of Oct. 13 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Six candidates for City Council sound off in friendly forum

From fire mitigation practices to short-term rentals to the mansionization of Malibu, the six candidates vying for two open city council seats faced a barrage of questions during a friendly two-and-a-half-hour virtual forum on Oct. 8 hosted by the Lowe Rambla Pacifico Road Association.  When asked about controlled burns, mandatory evacuations, and the practice of […] The post Six candidates for City Council sound off in friendly forum appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
easyreadernews.com

The unexpected candidate – Why Mike Welsh entered the fray

Mike Welsh was perfectly satisfied with his life. He’d run a successful real estate, finance, and development business, his two kids were grown, and he was enjoying his adopted hometown of Manhattan Beach. “I retired, and I was living the life,” he said. “I traveled around the world, and...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
954
Followers
868
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy