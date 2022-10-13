Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
It’s Not All Cold!!
For those who are NOT ready for the cold yet, we do have a few days of warmth in the forecast. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the work week for a few days, with Thursday through Saturday being the big standouts!!
KAAL-TV
Get Your Defrosters/Scrapers Ready
Coming up in the forecast, we will be having multiple days where a hard freeze is going to be expected. Without any snow accumulation expected, we don’t need to worry about extended periods of clearing it off of vehicles. However, you will need to turn the defrosters on or scrap the windows to make it easier to see while driving Monday through Wednesday morning next week.
