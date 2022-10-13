Election 2022: Manhattan Beach School Board: The business of schools — John Uriostegui intends to apply practical solutions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
easyreadernews.com
Running for change – Christy Barnes intends to refocus MBUSD
Two things happened that caused Christy Barnes to run for school board. The first was an experience her son had with his history teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School. “The teacher said the reason there is racism is because of the Republican Party. She said this in class,” Barnes said. “She was also really concerned with women. They were talking about the witch era, and she said how women are still abused, and they are afraid to speak out. She said men abuse their wives.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Bailey Calls for Amsbry’s Withdrawal From Pasadena Unified Board Race. Here’s Why!
Michelle Richardson Bailey calls out blatant misstatements and purposive divisiveness in Pat Amsbry’s recent mailer to PUSD School Board voters. Bailey cites her experience as a sitting PUSD Board Member from the community with five years of experience on the PUSD Board and 20 years of experience working in public education. She is a product of PUSD schools, as are her three children. Amsbry has sent his children to private schools and his sole experience in public schools is working through Friends of Madison Elementary.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Ballots Have Arrived! ICNV Endorses Branda Lin for Mayor & Larry Agran for City Council
This past week, Irvine residents received their vote-by-mail ballot for the November 8th election. In the proud American tradition of local newspapers, Irvine Community News & Views (ICNV) endorses and urges support for those candidates for City office who have earned our community’s trust. Accordingly, ICNV endorses former Irvine...
thequakercampus.org
The Master’s Program Has A Master Problem
Often labeled as a “four-year liberal arts university”, Whittier College’s graduate program rarely gets acknowledged. Described by the institution as “selective” and by others, “accessible,” several undergrads remain uninformed about Whittier’s graduate program, unless they plan on applying. As a small-scale school, Whittier College focuses its attention on education by offering a credential program and a Master of Arts in teaching– which students can take simultaneously, designed to prepare prospective teachers for the classroom.
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa Beach Election 2022: Raedy wants HB lifestyle protected
Jeff Raedy is a candidate for one of three vacant council seats who recognizes an eccentric, but vital, side to the community’s identity. “There are times when Hermosa Beach can be a little rough around the edges,” he said at a recent local candidate’s debate, “but jazz isn’t music that started in the concert hall, and punk rock didn’t start in the church choir. This is a character that has been built for 100 years.”
beverlypress.com
LAUSD welcomes new deputy superintendent of instruction
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Oct. 11 unanimously approved the appointment of Karla V. Estrada as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instruction. The board is expected to vote on the terms and conditions of Estrada’s contract in November. “Los Angeles Unified is where I launched my career, and after more than 25 years successfully serving pre-K-12 students, families and communities as a teacher, district administrator, cabinet and state level leader, I look forward to returning to Los Angeles Unified as the deputy superintendent of instruction,” Estrada said. “I am committed to collaboratively, systematically and innovatively attaining results that deliver our educational promises to all students.” “Welcome, Dr. Estrada,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho added. “I am confident that the Los Angeles Unified family will benefit deeply from [her] expertise and connection to the communities we serve. Under [her] leadership, we will close opportunity gaps and set students on a pathway toward success as we become the premier urban school district in the nation.”
thepanthernewspaper.org
Where did COVID-19 clearance monitors go?: Chapman officially changes COVID protocols
After more than two years of strict COVID-19 guidelines across a number of universities in the nation, Chapman University has begun its process in disassembling protocols and moving towards normality once again. An email was sent out by the university Sept. 26 stating that Orange County has been classified in...
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
laparent.com
Announcing the 2023 California Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today named five exceptional educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. “These five educators receive the prestigious honor of 2023 California Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary talents and efforts to teach young people in California during historically challenging circumstances,” says Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker. “Using their exceptional skills, creativity, and experience, they continue to create positive learning environments and make meaningful contributions to the academic and social-emotional needs of their students.”
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
northcoastcurrent.com
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror
Nearly 4,000 Units Coming to Santa Monica as City’s Housing Element Falls Out of Compliance
Projects include 15-story residential building at Nebraska and Stanford. Because the Santa Monica City Council has not approved a Housing Element for the city that is compliant with state laws, a number of projects could be automatically approved as reported by The Santa Monica Daily Press. Developers have rushed in...
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Threw the Party, People Made It Wonderful
I have worked ArtNight Pasadena as a docent for a number of years, sometimes helping out patrons on sites, more often on buses. Last Friday, October 14th, I was on a bus running the Central Route, which connects venues mostly located—as expected—in the middle of town. A long route, with many places to go, many people to bring from one to the other.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Comments / 0