Election 2022: Manhattan Beach School Board: The business of schools — John Uriostegui intends to apply practical solutions

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Oct. 11 unanimously approved the appointment of Karla V. Estrada as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instruction. The board is expected to vote on the terms and conditions of Estrada’s contract in November. “Los Angeles Unified is where I launched my career, and after more than 25 years successfully serving pre-K-12 students, families and communities as a teacher, district administrator, cabinet and state level leader, I look forward to returning to Los Angeles Unified as the deputy superintendent of instruction,” Estrada said. “I am committed to collaboratively, systematically and innovatively attaining results that deliver our educational promises to all students.” “Welcome, Dr. Estrada,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho added. “I am confident that the Los Angeles Unified family will benefit deeply from [her] expertise and connection to the communities we serve. Under [her] leadership, we will close opportunity gaps and set students on a pathway toward success as we become the premier urban school district in the nation.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO