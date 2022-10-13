ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

In migrant crisis, Queen Kathy Hochul tells Mayor Eric Adams to eat cake

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1744Bn_0iY7kFFq00

Mayor Eric Adams faces a crisis that could break his mayoralty, and Gov. Kathy Hochul just told him she won’t lift a finger to help.

Asked Thursday about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s idea of letting Upstate take some of the illegal migrants overwhelming the city’s social services, the gov said, basically: Maybe after the election.

“When there becomes a legal path and work papers and a different dynamic, certainly there’ll be a lot of places that will want to embrace this community,” is how she put it . The least of these — getting migrants the papers to work legally — will take months.

(As for “legal path” and “different dynamic”: Republicans are about to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate too. The dynamic’s not headed in any progressive direction.)

Naturally, Hochul pretended it’s all about caring for the poor asylum seekers (as Democrats prefer to call them), intoning about “how many more times these people have to be shuffled around.”

No: It’s about what Queens Borough President Donovan Richards calls “a powder keg” and “a recipe for a social and economic disaster.” And that’s with just 20,000 or so migrants here so far, when they’re still coming into the country at over 2 million a year — with perhaps a fifth naming New York as where they’d rather be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuODu_0iY7kFFq00
Migrants at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan on October 10, 2022.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

Hochul won’t help (certainly not with state money, let alone any relocations) because she figures it’d cost her more votes Upstate than she’d gain in the city — and because no one’s offering her fat campaign donations to do it anyway.

And, governor: Where does the city go for the option to not accept migrants before they can actually sustain themselves?

The gov’s hanging the mayor out to dry — and it’s not the first time . Maybe it’s time to think again about pulling your endorsement , sir?

Comments / 4

john John
3d ago

oh boy. it's getting real interesting now. two tyrants fighting each other!

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'

I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy