48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
KCRA.com
'My bad': Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Brendan Fraser was in attendance at Thursday night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE...
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Largest Filipino Festival Is Now a Daytime Party
UNDSCVRD, the largest Filipino festival in San Francisco returns to its original home in SoMa on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. Previously a night market organized by Filipino community hub Kultivate Labs in partnership with the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District, this iteration will be a daytime, theme park-style party.
Richmond Chess Festival draws players spanning ages 6 to 82
The Richmond Chess Festival, in celebration of National Chess Day Sat., Oct. 8, had all the right moves, according to the West Coast Chess Alliance (WCCA), organizers of the third incarnation of the event at CoBiz in downtown Richmond. Nearly two hundred people came out to participate in one way...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
Stolen ashes of child back with family
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family. Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo. It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days […]
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
Dissident Spirits honored for ‘Best U.S. Gin’ at prestigious competition
Richmond is known for its take on many notable creations: Birria tacos, craft beer, wine, music, art and WWII ships among them—and now, thanks to Dissident Spirits recent showing at the prestigious New York Wine and Spirits Competition—we can add award-winning gin to the list. The Marina Bay...
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
