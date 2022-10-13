ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

Related
48hills.org

‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement

In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
MOVIES
sfstandard.com

SF’s Largest Filipino Festival Is Now a Daytime Party

UNDSCVRD, the largest Filipino festival in San Francisco returns to its original home in SoMa on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. Previously a night market organized by Filipino community hub Kultivate Labs in partnership with the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District, this iteration will be a daytime, theme park-style party.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Stolen ashes of child back with family

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family. Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo. It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days […]
DUBLIN, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy