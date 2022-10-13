The FBI framed Trump and saved Hunter Biden: It’s time to clean house, for good

Denial is no longer possible: FBI headquarters not only pumped up the Russiagate scandal knowing none of the “evidence” held up, it then turned around to help deep-six actual evidence of Hunter Biden crimes that tainted now-President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

The latest revelations come from special counsel John Durham’s prosecution of “Steele dossier” gofer Igor Danchenko. Specifically, disgraced FBI analyst Brian Auten testified that the FBI dangled $1 million for Christopher Steele to verify at least part of his package of allegations against President Donald Trump — all of which, we now know, came from Danchenko’s water-cooler gossip with pals in DC.

That is, the FBI was on a Hail Mary quest to verify the dossier even as it was touting the specious material as evidence of Trump’s Moscow misdeeds, including getting a national security court OK to surveil ex-Trumpie Carter Page. The FBI and Justice Department were lying in sworn documents shared with the court and other federal agencies.

Even after Danchenko admitted he’d made it all up, the FBI still relied on the dossier to get the court to extend its surveillance warrants in the spring and summer of 2017. And FBI chief Jim Comey practically got down on his knees and begged retired DNI James Clapper not to blow up the fact that the dossier was unverified.

Worse still, Auten got called on the carpet for his role in these dirty deeds — yet was nonetheless tapped to work up a 2020 analysis of the amply corroborated financial shenanigans of Hunter Biden. He baselessly disparaged them as disinformation; the FBI then used his “analysis” to stall the Hunter investigation, while various intelligence-community shills used it to help suppress our reporting on Hunter’s laptop.

FBI headquarters intervened deceptively to shield Hunter (and Joe), after illegally intervening to kneecap Trump. It’s there in black and white. But Durham’s only exposed the rot; it’s up to the American people to demand a housecleaning.