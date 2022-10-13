ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The FBI framed Trump and saved Hunter Biden: It’s time to clean house, for good

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Denial is no longer possible: FBI headquarters not only pumped up the Russiagate scandal knowing none of the “evidence” held up, it then turned around to help deep-six actual evidence of Hunter Biden crimes that tainted now-President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

The latest revelations come from special counsel John Durham’s prosecution of “Steele dossier” gofer Igor Danchenko. Specifically, disgraced FBI analyst Brian Auten testified that the FBI dangled $1 million for Christopher Steele to verify at least part of his package of allegations against President Donald Trump — all of which, we now know, came from Danchenko’s water-cooler gossip with pals in DC.

That is, the FBI was on a Hail Mary quest to verify the dossier even as it was touting the specious material as evidence of Trump’s Moscow misdeeds, including getting a national security court OK to surveil ex-Trumpie Carter Page. The FBI and Justice Department were lying in sworn documents shared with the court and other federal agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB2Tg_0iY7k5Vp00
FBI headquarters not only pumped up the Russiagate scandal but turned around to help deep-six actual evidence of Hunter Biden’s crimes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsuNw_0iY7k5Vp00
FBI analyst Brian Auten testified that the FBI dangled $1 million for Christopher Steele (pictured) to verify at least part of his package of allegations against Trump.

Even after Danchenko admitted he’d made it all up, the FBI still relied on the dossier to get the court to extend its surveillance warrants in the spring and summer of 2017. And FBI chief Jim Comey practically got down on his knees and begged retired DNI James Clapper not to blow up the fact that the dossier was unverified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iABwu_0iY7k5Vp00
The latest revelations come from special counsel John Durham's prosecution of "Steele dossier" Russian analyst Igor Danchenko (pictured).

Worse still, Auten got called on the carpet for his role in these dirty deeds — yet was nonetheless tapped to work up a 2020 analysis of the amply corroborated financial shenanigans of Hunter Biden. He baselessly disparaged them as disinformation; the FBI then used his “analysis” to stall the Hunter investigation, while various intelligence-community shills used it to help suppress our reporting on Hunter’s laptop.

FBI headquarters intervened deceptively to shield Hunter (and Joe), after illegally intervening to kneecap Trump. It’s there in black and white. But Durham’s only exposed the rot; it’s up to the American people to demand a housecleaning.

Comments / 27

talk'n2myself
3d ago

lol, the right wing media is really desperate, Durham's final case is falling apart in the courtroom and the Post is trying to spin it before anyone catches on, hilarious

Reply(2)
16
CAM
3d ago

Mueller's team indicted or got guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies during their investigation. That group is composed of six former Trump advisers, 26 Russian nationals, three Russian companies, one California man, and one London-based lawyer. Seven of these people (including five of the six former Trump advisers) pleaded guilty. Also note that Trump pardoned both Flynn and Stone. Where there is smoke there is fire and mob bosses eventually fall.

Reply(3)
7
Stanley Paige
3d ago

you are hilarious! how did anyone frame trump? they took the classified documents to trumps house? oh please!

Reply(4)
13
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
POTUS
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Media as a ‘handout’, former executive claims

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”“The Washington Post published a story rife with knowingly false and defamatory statements and other concocted psychodramas,” the Trump Media & Technology Group said...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy